Swiatek will lead Poland in November's Billie Jean King Cup playoff

After withdrawing from a Billie Jean King Cup qualifier earlier this year, Iga Swiatek will return to lead Poland in a playoff next month. Other notable players representing their countries include Clara Tauson, Victoria Mboko and Linda Noskova.

Less than a month after Italy won its second consecutive Billie Jean King Cup title, rosters have been announced for next month's playoffs.

The playoffs, which will be held in various locations across the world from Nov. 14-16, consist of 21 nations across seven groups. (Each group includes three nations.) Played in a round-robin format, the winning nation in each group will advance to the 2026 qualifying round next year, and those winners will compete in the eight-team final.

Iga Swiatek, who pulled out of the qualifier against Switzerland and Ukraine in April, will return to lead Poland's squad in next month's playoff. As the host nation of Group B, Poland will take on Romania and New Zealand on indoor hard courts in Gorzów Wielkopolski.

"See you in Gorzów Wielkopolski!" the six-time Grand Slam champion wrote on Instagram. "I am happy to officially share this news -- I will be playing in the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs. It will be a great end to the season, playing for my country and in my country, in front of Polish fans, [on] a team that will certainly give its all. I hope to see you there!"

In Group A, host nation Mexico takes on Denmark, led by World No. 12 Clara Tauson, and Canada, which will feature 19-year-old Montreal champion Victoria Mboko.

Another Top 20 player, China Open finalist Linda Noskova, will lead the Czech Republic in its Group D playoff against Colombia and Croatia in Varaždin, Croatia.

Other notable players in next month's playoffs include Australia's Maya Joint, Colombia's Camila Osorio, Croatia's Donna Vekic, Germany's Laura Siegemund, Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova.

The ties will be decided by the best of three matches -- two singles matches and one doubles match. The matches will be played as best-of-three tiebreak sets.