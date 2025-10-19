Fernandez wins fifth career title with three-set defeat of Valentova in Osaka

Leylah Fernandez earned her fifth WTA title on Sunday in Osaka, defeating 18-year-old Tereza Valentova 6-0, 5-7, 6-3 in 2 hours and 11 minutes. It was Valentova's first-ever WTA final. Meanwhile, Taylor Townsend and Kristina Mladenovic collected the double trophy on Saturday, defeating Stom Hunter and Desirae Krawczyk for their first title together.

Leylah Fernandez won the first eight points and the first seven games of the match en route to capturing her first Kinoshita Group Japan Open title Sunday in Osaka.

The No. 4 seed defeated 18-year-old qualifier Tereza Valentova, who was making her WTA final debut, 6-0, 5-7, 6-3 in 2 hours and 11 minutes. The victory marked Fernandez’s fifth career title and second of 2025.

Her run in Osaka, which included five consecutive wins, was just the second time since her Washington, D.C., triumph in July that she won back-to-back matches.

With the win, Fernandez climbs five spots to No. 22 in the PIF WTA Live Rankings and reclaims the Canadian No. 1 ranking from Victoria Mboko.

“First of all, congratulations Tereza,” Fernandez said during the trophy presentation. “You played amazing, and it’s been a wonderful week for you, your coach and your family. I’m sure I’m going to see you in many more finals like this one.”

She then turned her attention to those closest to her.

“Finally, I want to thank my team and my dad, who’s also my coach, and my hitting partner,” she said. “Thank you so much for suffering with me this past week, past month and past year. I also want to thank my family and loved ones back home. Without you, I wouldn’t be here. Without everyone’s sacrifices and support, I wouldn’t be on this stage, so thank you so much for all the love and motivation you’ve given me.”

Fernandez opened the match with confidence befitting the more experienced player, needing less than 30 minutes to race through the first set and bagel the young Czech.

Valentova appeared emotional during the changeover after falling behind 5-0, perhaps feeling the pressure of the biggest moment of her career thus far. To her credit, she regrouped and played more freely in the second set, breaking Fernandez three times and finally consolidating in the final game to force a decider.

In the third set, Fernandez’s past experience proved pivotal to the present. Leading 2-1, she pounced on Valentova’s second serve on break point, unleashing a crosscourt backhand followed by a down-the-line backhand winner to break for 3-1.

Valentova responded with one more break to close the gap to 4-3 and earned several additional break points across the third set, but Fernandez held firm the rest of the way and ultimately sealed the win.

She celebrated with a bow to the crowd.

“I also want to thank the fans,” Fernandez said. “For coming this week, for supporting us -- not only myself but every player in this tournament. Without you, we wouldn’t be here, so thank you so much for supporting us, motivating us and bringing the good energy.”

All five of Fernandez’s career titles have come on hard courts.

For Valentova, the loss may be bittersweet. After a rough opening set, she clawed her way back into the match and made a strong impression in her first WTA final.

Coming through qualifying, she earned six wins on the week, including three over top 50 opponents. That included a straight-sets victory over No. 3 seed and world No. 21 Elise Mertens in the second round. She also had a dominant first-round win over Alexandra Eala, dropping just three games.

She also came from a set down in her second-round qualifying win over Greet Minnen and in her quarterfinal and semifinal victories over Olga Danilovic and Jaqueline Cristian, nearly repeating the feat in the final against Fernandez.

When the newest rankings drop Monday, Valentova will reach a career-best No. 58, up 20 spots from where she began the week.

Townsend, Mladenovic capture doubles title

In Saturday’s doubles final, No. 2 seeds Taylor Townsend and Kristina Mladenovic defeated Storm Hunter and Desirae Krawczyk 6-4, 2-6, [10-5] to claim their first title together in Osaka.

For Townsend, a two-time Grand Slam champion and current world No. 2, it marks her 11th career WTA doubles title and fourth of the season. With the win, she has now collected one WTA 250, WTA 500, WTA 1000 and Grand Slam title this season, while snapping a two-match losing streak in finals.

It’s the first title of the year for Mladenovic, bringing her career total to 29. The former doubles world No.1 owns nine Grand Slam titles across doubles and mixed doubles.