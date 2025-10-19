Perfect 10: Rybakina defeats Alexandrova to claim milestone Ningbo title

Sunday proved to be a big day for Elena Rybakina in more ways than one, as the former Wimbledon champion not only took home a milestone 10th career title, but she also moved one step closer to capturing a miraculous WTA Finals berth. She rallied to defeat Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 in nearly two hours to be crowned the champion in Ningbo. Meanwhile, Liudmila Samsonova and Nicole Melichar-Martinez claimed the doubles title.

Elena Rybakina is nearly unstoppable when she’s in peak form. Ekaterina Alexandrova learned that the hard way Sunday in Ningbo.

Rybakina rallied from a set down -- winning nine consecutive games between the second and third sets -- to claim the 2025 AUX · Ningbo Open title, defeating Alexandrova 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 in just under two hours.

The win marks Rybakina’s milestone 10th career WTA title and her second of the season, both at the WTA 500 level.

It’s her third straight victory in a WTA final and moves her one step closer to qualifying for the year-end WTA finals in Riyadh. She now heads to Tokyo, where she must reach at least the semifinals to overtake Mirra Andreeva for the final spot. Otherwise, she’ll enter only as the first alternate.

“Thank you so much to my team for always pushing me to be better,” Rybakina said during the trophy presentation. “Especially at the end of the season, it’s not easy, but without you I would not be here. So, thanks again, and hopefully we can push a little more next week.”

But before turning her attention to Tokyo, Rybakina had business to finish in Ningbo. Here’s how she did it, and what the result means for both players:

Momentum shift: Alexandrova struck early against Rybakina’s powerful serve, converting a break point in the second game of the match. It was the only break point she generated in the first set, but she held serve effectively, facing just two break points and saving both to take the opener rather comfortably against the world No. 9.

But before she could exhale, Rybakina flipped the match on its head. Without needing a spark or a pep talk, she rattled off nine straight games, bageling Alexandrova in the second set and jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the decider.

It was a lead she never relinquished. The former Wimbledon champion, who entered the match with a 6-15 record after dropping the first set this season, broke Alexandrova one final time to seal a commanding comeback and a landmark victory.

Serving prowess: While her return game was nearly as dominant on Sunday, Rybakina’s serve set the tone as it usually does.

She landed 61% of her first serves and won 88% of those -- including a perfect nine-for-nine in the second set. Rybakina fired 11 aces, many in key moments, and allowed Alexandrova to generate just three break points across the match, saving two of them.

Her final ace of the match came facing a 0-30 deficit while leading 4-2 in the third set. With Alexandrova threatening to get back on serve, the ace helped her recover to 30-30. She would go on to save a break point later in the game -- the last one she'd face in the match -- for a commanding 5-2 lead.

Stock watch: For Rybakina, the immediate impact of this win is a boost to her WTA Finals hopes. But it also adds to an already impressive résumé. Alongside her 2022 Wimbledon title, she owns a runner-up finish at the 2023 Australian Open and two WTA 1000 titles in Indian Wells and Rome.

Her path to the Ningbo title included top 10 wins over Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals and Alexandrova in the final for her 25th and 26th career victories against top 10 opponents. With her latest win she climbs back to world No. 7, surpassing Andreeva and Madison Keys.

A 10th career title for Elena Rybakina 👏



🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#NingboOpen pic.twitter.com/SdvTCfSePL — wta (@WTA) October 19, 2025

For Alexandrova, it’s a frustrating third straight loss in a WTA 500 final, all within the past three months. That stretch includes defeats to the likes of Rybakina and Iga Swiatek. Still, her form has been the best of her career, and another deep run this week further cemented her status as a top 10 player.

Rybakina took a moment to acknowledge her opponent’s efforts.

“I would like to congratulate Ekaterina for a great week and a great season so far,” she said. “I wish you good luck heading into next season and, of course, before that a great holidays. It’s not been an easy year for all of us with a difficult schedule, but I wish you all the best for the next season.”

Before Alexandrova’s season comes to a close, she’ll have one more chance to capture that elusive second WTA 500 title when she joins Rybakina in Tokyo for the upcoming Toray Pan Pacific Open.

Samsonova, Melichar-Martinez win doubles title after inspired run

Liudmila Samsonova and Nicole Melichar-Martinez claimed the Ningbo Open doubles title, following a gritty and inspired run through the draw.

The pair survived a super-tiebreak in the opening round, then upset No. 3 seeds Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic in the quarterfinals. Their semifinal win was even more impressive: a super-tiebreak victory over top seeds and doubles icons Hsieh Su-wei and Katerina Siniakova.

In the final, Samsonova and Melichar-Martinez completed their run with a dramatic 5-7, 6-4, [10-8] comeback over No. 4 seeds Timea Babos and Luisa Stefani. The match lasted 1 hour and 53 minutes.

The title marks redemption for Melichar-Martinez, who finished runner-up at the 2024 Ningbo Open with Ellen Perez.

It’s the duo’s second title together in three finals, having also won the WTA 500 event in Seoul in 2024.

For Samsonova, it’s her third career WTA doubles title and first of the season, extending her streak to three consecutive years with at least one doubles title. She also has five singles titles to her credit.

Melichar-Martinez now holds 17 career WTA doubles titles, including two in 2025.