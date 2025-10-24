Paolini selected as a torchbearer for 2026 Winter Olympics

Jasmine Paolini has announced that she will join fellow tennis player Flavia Pennetta among the torchbearers for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

A "proud" Jasmine Paolini revealed this week that she will be one of the 10,001 torchbearers who will carry the Olympic torch around Italy leading up to the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The traditional route for the Olympic flame, which begins in Greece before heading to the host country, will cover over 12,000 kilometers and begin in Rome on Dec. 6 after the flame arrives, according to the official Olympic website.

Over more than two months, it will travel around the entire Italian coast, as well as through Corsica and Sicily, and through 60 cities and towns. It will arrive in co-host city Cortina d'Ampezzo on Jan. 26 before culminating in Milan's San Siro football stadium on Feb. 6, when it will be used to light the Olympic cauldron and signal the start of the Games. They will be the fourth Olympics held in Italy all-time, and first since 2006.

In September, Paolini's countrywoman and former fellow Top 10 player Flavia Pennetta, the 2015 US Open singles champion, was announced as one of Milan-Cortina's initial torchbearers.

A stalwart for Italy in international competition, Paolini has had several other standout moments representing her country as its top-ranked player on the tennis court.

Last summer, she and Sara Errani became the first Italian tennis players to win an Olympic gold medal when they triumphed in Paris -- and she has helped Italy expand its collection of Billie Jean King Cup trophies to six by playing a starring role in titles in each of the last two years.

Last month in Shenzhen, she secured Italy's title defense with an undefeated 4-0 record at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in the team's wins against China, Ukraine and the United States. In the first two ties, Paolini trailed Wang Xinyu and Elina Svitolina by a set before taking victory -- and defeated Jessica Pegula in straight sets in the clinching match in the final.

"Playing for the national team, it's something that I was watching, I was dreaming of doing," Paolini said after again lifting the BJK Cup. "Every time it's [an] honor, of course, to represent Italy."