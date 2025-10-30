Joint, Raducanu commit to 2026 United Cup with De Minaur, Draper

United Cup first-timer Maya Joint and Australian stalwart Alex de Minaur will don the green and gold for the hosts at the 2026 event in January, while Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu will both suit up for Great Britain for the first time.

Two more teams have committed early to the 2026 United Cup -- and new faces are set to make their debut at the mixed-gender team event. First-timer Maya Joint and Australian stalwart Alex de Minaur will don the green and gold for the hosts in January, while Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu will both suit up for Great Britain for the first time.

The teams join Poland, the first team to commit on the backs of Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek, in the field for the fourth edition of the season-opening event. It will be played from Jan. 2-11.

De Minaur, the top-ranked Australian man, calls the event "electric," and has played every edition of the competition. In the hopes of getting the home team through to the final for the first time, the World No. 6 will be joined by 19-year-old Joint, who in her first full Hologic WTA Tour season in 2025 claimed her first two WTA singles titles and has risen from World No. 730 to No. 32 in the PIF WTA Rankings in a two-year span.

Meanwhile, 2021 US Open champion Raducanu will team up with reigning BNP Paribas Open champion Draper, who this year rose to a career-high ranking of World No. 4.

Draper pulled out of the 2025 event due to injury before Greati Britain exited at the quarterfinals.

“I’m honored to be able to make my United Cup debut in January,” 2021 US Open champion Raducanu said. “Being able to play for Team GB with my teammates is a unique opportunity and week to enjoy. It’s great to be able to experience a new format on the tour, represent my country and spend a couple extra weeks in Australia.”

Fifteen other countries will join Australian, Great Britain and Poland in the field at the mixed-gender team competition ahead of the 2026 Australian Open, and participation is subject to players committing to the event by the tournament’s entry deadline of Nov. 11.

Perth will host the first day of United Cup action on Jan. 2 at RAC Arena, while the group stage in Sydney will begin on Jan. 3 at Ken Rosewall Arena.