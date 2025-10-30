WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Finals_288x288
Finals
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Fantasy_288x288
Fantasy
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Tournament News

Joint, Raducanu commit to 2026 United Cup with De Minaur, Draper

2m read 30 Oct 2025 4h ago
Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper (Getty)
Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Summary

United Cup first-timer Maya Joint and Australian stalwart Alex de Minaur will don the green and gold for the hosts at the 2026 event in January, while Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu will both suit up for Great Britain for the first time.

hot shots

Hot Shot: Coco's winner bring Team USA to its feet at United Cup

00:20
Hot Shot: Coco's winner bring teammates to their feet United Cup 2025

Two more teams have committed early to the 2026 United Cup -- and new faces are set to make their debut at the mixed-gender team event. First-timer Maya Joint and Australian stalwart Alex de Minaur will don the green and gold for the hosts in January, while Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu will both suit up for Great Britain for the first time.

The teams join Poland, the first team to commit on the backs of Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek, in the field for the fourth edition of the season-opening event. It will be played from Jan. 2-11.

De Minaur, the top-ranked Australian man, calls the event "electric," and has played every edition of the competition. In the hopes of getting the home team through to the final for the first time, the World No. 6 will be joined by 19-year-old Joint, who in her first full Hologic WTA Tour season in 2025 claimed her first two WTA singles titles and has risen from World No. 730 to No. 32 in the PIF WTA Rankings in a two-year span.

Meanwhile, 2021 US Open champion Raducanu will team up with reigning BNP Paribas Open champion Draper, who this year rose to a career-high ranking of World No. 4.

Draper pulled out of the 2025 event due to injury before Greati Britain exited at the quarterfinals.

Must See

“I’m honored to be able to make my United Cup debut in January,” 2021 US Open champion Raducanu said. “Being able to play for Team GB with my teammates is a unique opportunity and week to enjoy. It’s great to be able to experience a new format on the tour, represent my country and spend a couple extra weeks in Australia.”

Fifteen other countries will join Australian, Great Britain and Poland in the field at the mixed-gender team competition ahead of the 2026 Australian Open, and participation is subject to players committing to the event by the tournament’s entry deadline of Nov. 11.

Perth will host the first day of United Cup action on Jan. 2 at RAC Arena, while the group stage in Sydney will begin on Jan. 3 at Ken Rosewall Arena.

WTA Staff

Summary

United Cup first-timer Maya Joint and Australian stalwart Alex de Minaur will don the green and gold for the hosts at the 2026 event in January, while Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu will both suit up for Great Britain for the first time.

hot shots

Hot Shot: Coco's winner bring Team USA to its feet at United Cup

00:20
Hot Shot: Coco's winner bring teammates to their feet United Cup 2025