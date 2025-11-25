Defending champion Bencic will return to Abu Dhabi in 2026

World No. 11 Belinda Bencic will return to Abu Dhabi next year for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open. The 28-year old is the defending champion of the event, and the Swiss star also won the title in 2023. Rising star Alexandra Eala also returns to the field.

What a remarkable year Belinda Bencic had in 2025. After starting the year ranked No. 487 following her maternity leave, the Swiss star rose all the way to No. 11 in the PIF World Rankings.

One of those turning points to her propel back among tennis’ elite was her 2025 title at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, where Bencic will return to defend her crown in 2026. The 28-year-old also won the event in 2023.

“It feels amazing to be coming back to Abu Dhabi again as defending champion. The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is a special tournament for me -- I’ve had some of my best memories here,” Bencic said in a press release.

“The atmosphere is always incredible, and it means so much to return to a place where I’ve felt so much support from the fans. I’m looking forward to another great week of tennis in February.”

Bencic had an incredible run to the final in 2025. Defeating the ranks of Elena Rybakina, Marketa Vondrousova and Veronika Kudermetova, the former World No. 4 defeated Ashlyn Krueger 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 to lift the trophy in the United Arab Emirates capital, celebrating with her daughter, Bella, on court.

The victory fueled a 2025 campaign that saw the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist reach the semifinals in Wimbledon and win her 10th singles title at the Toray Pan Pacific Open.

Bencic’s appearance in Abu Dhabi will come after a busy swing Down Under as she is slated to represent Switzerland in the United Cup. If Bencic clips the top 10 before the Australian Open scheduled from Jan. 12-Feb. 1, she’ll have the chance for a top 10 seed at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since Wimbledon in 2021.

The tournament also announced that rising Filipina star Alexandra Eala will return to Abu Dhabi. She last competed at the event 2024, falling to Magda Linette 7-6 (4), 6-1. Eala has since climbed her way to No. 50 -- the first time any player from the Philippines has achieved the feat -- and reached the semifinals in Miami and final in Eastbourne this season.

The 2026 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open will run from Jan. 31-Feb. 7.