Vote: What was the best shot of the Asian swing?

We've rounded up our five favorite shots from this season’s Asian swing. What do you think was the top shot of the swing? Check them out and vote for your pick below.

With the 2025 season complete, we’re looking back at all the incredible matches and picking the top shots from each of the swings. Next up is the Asian swing.

In China, Amanda Anisimova won her second WTA 1000 trophy in Beijing and Coco Gauff won the title in Wuhan. Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Belinda Bencic picked up 500-level wins in Seoul, Ningbo and Tokyo, respectively.

At the WTA 250s, Leylah Fernandez and Ann Li triumphed in Osaka and Guangzhou. To close the swing, Victoria Mboko, Anna Blinkova and Janice Tjen captured titles in Hong Kong, Jiujiang and Chennai, respectively.

We’ve narrowed it down to our five favorite shots from the swing. Which do you think was the best? Check them out below and vote for your top pick at the bottom.

Note: We've only selected shots from WTA 1000, 500 and 250 events.

Karolina Muchova’s backhand, cross-court winner

Karolina Muchova’s creative shot selection always impresses. Though she’s had other nominees for a couple tweeners this series, we look at this marvelous backhand shot in Tokyo.

Leading 3-2, 30-15 in the first set against Australia’s Maya Joint, Muchova hustled cross-court after Joint came to the net. Joint began to drop back, expecting a lob, but Muchova cleverly hit a backhand shot cross-court that set up game point.

Muchova won 6-3, 7-5 in this Round of 16 matchup.

Karolina Muchova cleverly hits cross-court backhand winner in Tokyo

Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan win 34-shot rally

Though Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan win this point, the quality of this doubles rally is world-class.

In the 10-point match tiebreak in the Beijing Round of 16 vs. Timea Babos and Luisa Stefani, this point needed 34 shots to be decided. It had it all. Ultimately, a lob shot secured the point Xu and Yang, though Babos and Stefani came back in the tiebreak to win 4-6, 6-1, [10-4].

Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan win 34-shot rally in Beijing

Stefani’s no-look backhand saves point

Stefani and Babos might have lost the point above, but they earn a nominee for this jaw-dropping, no-look backhand shot in the doubles final at Ningbo.

At 1-1, 30-all, it seemed like Luisa Stefani was beaten. With both Stefani and Babos both at the net, Nicole Melichar-Martinez hit a perfectly lofted shot that landed just inside the baseline. Just before a second bounce, Stefani hit an outrageous backhand shot to keep the rally alive and eventually win the point.

Stefani hit all six shots for her team during the incredible 12-shot rally, which earned October’s Shot of the Month honors. Melichar-Martinez and partner Liudmila Samsonova came back to win 5-7, 6-4, [10-8] for the Ningbo title.

Luisa Stefani's no-look backhand flick saves point in Ningbo doubles final

Eva Lys’ fabulous forehand

Eva Lys might not have won this second-round match in Hong Kong, but she certainly amazed the crowd with this winning forehand.

In a deuce in the middle of the first set vs. Fernandez, Lys capped off this electric rally with a cross-court winner, where she jumped to gain power behind the shot. The point set up game point for Lys, but Fernandez went on to win the match 6-4, 6-1.

Eva Lys impresses crowd with powerful forehand

Viktorija Golubic’s stunning backhand pass

This shot by Viktorija Golubic is unbelievable.

Sprinting from one end of the court to the other, she flicked a remarkable backhand pass just past Marie Bouzkova in the Kinoshita Group Japan Open second round in Osaka.

At the time, Golubic and Bouzkova were deadlocked at 3-3 in the third set, and Golubic prevailed 1-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3).