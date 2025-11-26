Meet Rassy! Mirra Andreeva adds a puppy to her family -- finally!

Mirra Andreeva fulfilled a more than a year-long dream by welcoming her new puppy, Rassy, after achieving a career-best season in 2025 that put her into the Top 5 of the PIF WTA Rankings.

It took until the year's final weeks, but Mirra Andreeva has checked the final box off her 2025 to-do list. And her prize comes on four legs.

Andreeva introduced Rassy, her adorable new puppy, to the world in a series of photos posted to Instagram on Wednesday, closing the loop on a journey to pet parenthood that was more than a year in the making.

The 18-year-old has been chomping at the bit to add a four-legged friend to her family after her mother, Raisa, begrudgingly promised her a dog as a reward for reaching the Top 20 of the PIF WTA Rankings. It was a desire that bordered on obsession for Andreeva, who earnestly confessed that she would check the live rankings "after every match" she played to see if she achieved the milestone at the time.

Andreeva kept climbing in 2025 thanks to two WTA 1000 titles at Indian Wells and Dubai -- all the way to a career-high perch of World No. 5 -- but patience was a virtue in pursuit of a puppy.

"I want to buy a dog when I am super confident that I will be able to give everything I can to the dog, because it's like a little child," she said in March, saying that she was eyeing an "ultra-mini labradoodle" -- a crossbreed dog created by crossing a Labrador retriever and a standard or miniature poodle.

She seems to have gotten everything she wanted and more in Rassy, a sweet, shaggy black-and-tan baby who apparently loves the snow.