Gauff is the highest-paid female athlete for third straight year

Coco Gauff topped the list with $31 million, followed by Aryna Sabalenka ($30 million) and Iga Swiatek ($23.1 million). Of the 15 athletes on Sportico's annual list, 10 play on the Hologic WTA Tour.

Sportico has released its annual list of the highest-paid female athletes, and tennis players again populated the majority of it, most notably at the top.

Two-thirds of the top 15 earners play on the Hologic WTA Tour, including the three highest-paid athletes.

In determining earnings, Sportico factored in prize money, salaries, bonuses and endorsements.

World No. 2 Coco Gauff, who earlier this week was selected to Forbes' prestigious 30 Under 30 list, was the highest earner for the third consecutive year, bringing in an estimated $31 million. A shade under $8 million was earned on the court, and the rest came from lucrative endorsement deals, including partnerships with New Balance, Mercedes-Benz, Rolex, Head, Bose, Baker Tilly and Fanatics, among others.

Gauff barely edged World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who came in second with an estimated $30 million. Half of that came from prize money, including a record $5 million from her second consecutive US Open title, and the other half was earned through endorsement deals with such brands as Nike, Wilson, Whoop and Audemars Piguet.

Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek came in third with $23.1 million ($10.1 million in prize money, $13 million in endorsements).

The other tennis players in the top 10 include Qinwen Zheng ($20.6 million) -- who earned just $1.6 million in prize money but brought home $19 million in endorsements -- Australian Open champion Madison Keys ($13.4 million), WTA Finals champion Elena Rybakina ($12.6 million) and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka ($12.5 million).

Rybakina, who earned $8.6 million in prize money and $4 million in endorsements, was buoyed by the $5.23 million WTA Finals payout, the largest in the history of women's sports.

Amanda Anisimova, who made two major finals in 2025, cracked the list with $10.8 million, just ahead of countrywoman Jessica Pegula, who earned $10.5 million.

And returning to the top 15 was Venus Williams, who only earned $219,000 over the course of three tournaments, but added a healthy $10 million in endorsements.

The non-tennis players who made Sportico's list were freestyle skier Eileen Gu ($23 million), WNBA star Caitlin Clark ($16.1 million), golfer Nelly Korda ($13.8 million), legendary gymnast Simone Biles ($11 million) and golfer Jeeno Thitikul ($10.1 million).

No player on the list earned less than $10.1 million in 2025.

