What a week! Mboko attends Chanel fashion show, meets Prime Minister

Montreal champion Victoria Mboko's stock is continuing to rise. She attended the Chanel Métiers d'Art show in New York City, then jetted up to Montreal to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

In the aftermath of Victoria Mboko's breakthrough season, the Canadian teenager is beginning to make her mark in fashion and pop culture -- and even politics.

The 19-year-old sensation, who won the WTA 1000 title in Montreal this past summer and is now in the Top 20 of the PIF WTA rankings, looked radiant at the Chanel Métiers d'Art show in New York City on Dec. 2.

The WTA Newcomer of the Year nominee stunned in a black-and-white tweed jacket and matching skirt, worn over a black turtleneck.

The show took place underground, on an abandoned subway platform on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, and featured such celebrities as A$AP Rocky, Margaret Qualley, Kristen Stewart, Emily Ratajkowski and Jenny Slate, among many others. The models arrived by train, and guests admired their looks from orange subway benches.

Mboko was at the heart of it all, chatting and posing with rock legend Jon Bon Jovi and former Vogue editor-in-chief (and noted tennis lover) Anna Wintour.

After the show, Mboko jetted up to her native Canada -- Ottawa, specifically -- to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The duo met at Parliament Hill, along with members of Mboko's family, and the Prime Minister got a firsthand look at the World No. 18's National Bank Open trophy.

"What an honor it is that you’re here," the Prime Minister told her, according to The Canadian Press. "How proud we are of everything that you’ve accomplished at such a young age."

Mboko also signed a racquet for the Prime Minister -- the one she used to defeat Naomi Osaka in the Montreal final.

Mboko, who started the 2025 season at No. 333 in the rankings, posted a remarkable 60-14 record to climb 315 spots. In addition to her title in Montreal, she finished her season on a high note by winning the WTA 250 Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open in early November.