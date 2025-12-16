Defending champion Keys among four top 10 players on Adelaide entry list

Defending champion Madison Keys headlines the 2026 Adelaide International entry list that features four top 10 players. Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, Belinda Bencic and Victoria Mboko are among other notable stars to compete at the WTA 500 event from Jan. 12-17.

World No. 7 and defending champion Madison Keys headlines the 2026 Adelaide International entry list. The WTA 500 event will take place from Jan. 12-17 in the buildup to the Australian Open.

Keys is among four top 10 players in the field, joined by No. 6 Jessica Pegula, No. 9 Mirra Andreeva and No. 10 Ekaterina Alexandrova. All four players will travel to Adelaide after competing in Brisbane the week prior.

Adelaide International

Last year, Keys defeated Pegula 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 in the final that catapulted a spectacular run to her first Grand Slam title in Melbourne, both part of a 16-match win streak that ended in the Indian Wells semifinals.

En route to the Adelaide title, Keys defeated the ranks of Liudmila Samsonova, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Jelena Ostapenko, the latter of which won the 2024 title. All three players are once again featured in the 2026 field.

No. 11 Belinda Bencic and No. 18 Victoria Mboko, who will begin the new season at the United Cup, are the lone two players to come to Adelaide after competing in the mixed-team event. Other top 20 players playing in South Australia include No. 12 Clara Tauson, No. 13 Linda Noskova, No. 15 Emma Navarro and No. 17 Samsonova.

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk and Dayana Yastremska are also in the mix. Kostyuk reached the quarterfinals in 2024 while Yastremska advanced all the way to the final at the 2020 edition.

With 19 direct entrants confirmed, the singles draw consists of 30 players and the top two seeds will receive a bye into the second round.