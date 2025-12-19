2025 WTA Coach of the Year and Player Service Award winners announced

As part of WTA Awards week, the Tour recognized the season’s leading coach alongside players honored for leadership, service and sportsmanship beyond the court.

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. — The WTA on Friday named its 2025 Coach of the Year, along with the athletes who earned Player Service honors.

As part of WTA Awards week, the Tour has been celebrating the standout performers of the season, recognizing players, tournaments, event staff and others across the sport.

Friday’s final announcement reveals the Coach of the Year and recognizes players who have gone above and beyond in their support of the Tour.

Portia Archer, WTA CEO, commented: "Congratulations to all of our WTA Award winners and nominees. Your dedication, resilience and passion continue to elevate our sport and inspire fans around the world. We are proud to celebrate your achievements and honored to support your journeys on and off the court."

Jerry Diamond ACES Award: Coco Gauff

Introduced in 1995 in memory of former WTA CEO Jerry Diamond, the ACES Award this year is presented to Coco Gauff for her work and dedication to promote women’s tennis to fans, media and local communities by taking part in off-court promotional and charitable activities. Gauff's important contribution in championing women’s sport is recognized with this award, and her name joins a prestigious list of previous winners, which includes Angelique Kerber, Elina Svitolina and, most recently, Aryna Sabalenka.

Coach of the Year: Hendrik Vleeshouwers

Hendrik Vleeshouwers has been honored as the 2025 WTA Coach of the Year, earning the vote of WTA Registered Coaches for his pivotal leadership in coaching Amanda Anisimova to a career-best season. Vleeshouwers guided Anisimova, who was also voted as this season’s Most Improved Player, as she climbed from outside the Top 30 to claim her first WTA 1000 title at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

She subsequently reached back-to-back Grand Slam finals at Wimbledon and the US Open before winning her second WTA 1000 title at the China Open (Beijing). Anisimova finished the year with a semifinal appearance at the WTA Finals in Riyadh and reached a career-high ranking of World No.4. Vleeshouwers has coached Anisimova since the grass season in 2024. He previously found success working with Elise Mertens and Yanina Wickmayer.

Peachy Kellmeyer Player Service Award: Gabriela Dabrowski

Gabriela Dabrowski is no stranger to the Peachy Kellmeyer Player Service Award with this season's triumph marking the fourth time the WTA player body has voted for her. Introduced in 1977, the Award celebrates her outstanding support for her fellow players, as well as other initiatives on behalf of the wider player community.

Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award: Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula not only enjoyed a great season on the court but now has been recognized for her work off it. She has been voted by her WTA athlete peers to win the Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award in recognition of her gracious and considerate manner, support for fair play and respect for her fellow players.

To read more about the WTA Awards, click here.