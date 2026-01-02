Best of United Cup Perth Media Day 2: Paolini’s reset, Gauff’s message and more

From Jasmine Paolini's thoughts on adding compatriot Sara Errani to her team to Emma Raducanu and Belinda Bencic's honest reflections of 2025, the final Media Day at the United Cup in Perth allowed the world's best and rising stars take the stage ahead of Day 2.

PERTH, Australia -- Over the offseason, World No. 8 Jasmine Paolini officially appointed Italian compatriot Sara Errani to her team.

It wasn't surprising as Errani is often seen in Paolini's box, but heading into the United Cup, Paolini's new team will be on full display after a 2025 season that was full of coaching changes. Danilo Pizzorno, who Paolini added on during the Asian swing, will be her primary coach, and Errani will oversee Paolini's tactics.

"I think [this] was the moment to say officially, to recognize as well her role in the team," Paolini said of Errani at the second media day of the United Cup Perth. "I'm really happy about that. She really understands tennis and she really can help our team to perform better. But we already started, I think, last year."

Errani was often the one constant in a 2025 season full of change for Paolini. Last year, Paolini became the first Italian since Raffaella Reggi to win the her country's premier event, the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, since 1985. Furthermore, the Italian duo also defended their doubles title in Rome, and won their first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros.

As the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season gets underway in Australia, Paolini’s focus is on stability, clarity and continuity -- qualities she believes this team structure can finally give her.

"I always say even if I can help her, 100% I'm happy," Errani said. "Just try to be near her and try to help her to improve and to have a good year. Of course, we are very happy here, everybody together, to play this competition."

In Perth, Paolini will play Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and France's Leolia Jeanjean in Group C. Paolini defeated Bencic at at last year's United Cup 6-1, 6-1 in the group stage.

"It's another another year of experience," Paolini said of her 2025 season. "Hopefully I can bring those experiences to this year and trying to keep the level to improve things in my game. That's the goal."

Jeanjean's French pride

Jeanjean has been on France's United Cup team three times in her career, but 2026 will be the first time she'll compete on court and contribute for the French.

"It's awesome for me," Jeanjean said. "It’s really the first time on my career that I get the chance to represent my country. It’s an honor and really big pleasure to be able to carry the French color on the court. I'm just really excited to be here.”

Jeanjean, ranked No. 103, wasn't originally supposed to have singles matches in Perth, however. French No. 1 Lois Boisson withdrew from the tournament, setting the stage for Jeanjean to have her shining moment for her country.

The United Cup will be a tuneup for the Australian Open for the Frenchwoman, who was the last direct entry based on her ranking. It'll be the first time that she doesn't have to go through qualifying, which she was successful in 2023 and 2024, and was a lucky loser in 2022. She's yet to advance past the first round.

"It's the first time I'm going to play the main draw of Australia without getting through the qualies, so I'm really proud of it," the 25-year-old said. "I’m getting a little bit old now, so I'm just proud of myself and the season I've done. I just hope it will be the same in 2026."

Jeanjean will certainly be tested in Perth, where she'll face two top 12 players in Bencic and Paolini in Group C. It will be her first time facing both players, and the first time she's faced a player in the top 10 since falling to Amanda Anisimova in the second in Cincinnati.

"It’s really a big pleasure to be able to play against such good players," Jeanjean said. "I'm going to play against Jasmine, Belinda. For me, it's really good preparation for the Australian Open -- a very good opportunity to see also where my level is compared to those players."

Bencic, Raducanu shift gears to 2026

Broadly, Bencic and Great Britain's Emma Raducanu had a similar objective for their 2025 seasons -- to get back to where they once were. With 2025 complete, it's fair to say that both made significant progress respective to their previous successes.

Ranked No. 487 when she lost to Paolini at last year's United Cup, Bencic, who was returning from maternity leave, stormed all the way to No. 11, spearheaded with 500 titles in Abu Dhabi and Tokyo. The 2025 Wimbledon semifinalist and former world No. 4 was also named the WTA's 2025 Comeback Player of the Year.

"Last year went really well, above our expectations really," Bencic said. "We're just continuing what we're doing, and obviously not get ahead of myself too much, but still looking to climb the rankings and keep the momentum going."

Raducanu began the year outside the Top 60, but slid her way into the Top 30 by the year's end following quarterfinal runs at Indian Wells and the HSBC Championships. She also reached the semifinals in Washington DC.

The 2021 US Open champion hasn't won a WTA title since that triumph from New York, but said she's noticing the progress and has been "stacking good days consistently" over the last season.

"I've been doing that a lot more and can see the benefits of that," said Raducanu, who will face Naomi Osaka and Maria Sakkari in Group E. "I think physically I also improved. I became fitter, so I was able to play more matches and more tournaments on the road. That was a really good benefit for me as well.

Champions Reel: How Belinda Bencic won Tokyo 2025

"Just my approach to playing. I've been a lot better, a lot more composed, but at the same time enjoying it a lot more again. That's been a big win for me."

More red, white and blue

World No. 3 Coco Gauff has come to enjoy the United Cup, especially it's team format and transition into the rest of the season, and of course, her title with the United States a year ago.

"I think for me, coming off preseason and be able to start the year in a team environment," said Gauff, who went a perfect 5-0 in singles last year to lead the Americans to their second United Cup title. "It's like the perfect mix of pressure and having fun."

One area she'd like to see improve is having more American supporters in the stands while competing at the United Cup and the Australian swing. In fairness, Perth is quite the journey from the United States, but Gauff pointed to the supporters of smaller nations that make their presence known.

"I've always said I wish our country, in other places, would show up throughout the world, as you see maybe smaller countries support. I also think it's just because our country's good in so many sports."

Gauff said if the United States advances out of Perth, she's hoping more American support will be present in Sydney. She remembered competing against Poland in the final at last year's United Cup, where she defeated Iga Swiatek in the women's singles match, and noticed how energetic the Sydney crowd was.

"We played Poland last year and the stadium was still pretty rowdy," Gauff said. "I do think we get a lot of support from people who are just fans of us that may not be from the U.S. I would like to see a little bit more red, white, blue in the stands in these team competitions."

The top-seeded Americans, which sees just Gauff and Taylor Fritz returning from last year's team, will compete against Spain and Argentina in Group A, where Gauff will encounter Jessica Bouzas Maneiro and Solana Sierra for the first time in her career.

"I think it's always tricky playing someone you never played before," Gauff noted. "I'll just take it match by match. I haven't really looked forward to Jessica's match yet, because it's [after] but for Solana, I know she can serve well, [she's a] feisty player, so I know I have to compete for each point.”