United Cup preview: A showdown 1,200 matches in the making

A first-time singles meeting between Elise Mertens and Barbora Krejcikova headlines the Sydney quarterfinals, while Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina anchor a blockbuster Thursday lineup in the Queensland capital.

Thursday’s pivotal match could well be the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz meeting between Elise Mertens and Barbora Krejcikova. Hard to believe, but the 30-year-old veterans have played more than 1,200 combined singles matches -- and never, ever faced each other.

Krejcikova, a two-time Grand Slam singles champion, is coming off an injury-riddled season in which she only played 36 matches. Before the event, she was asked what her expectations were for 2026.

“I don’t really have any, to be honest,” Krejcikova told wtatennis.com. “I’m just going out, trying to have fun. I have great people around me right now. I’m enjoying my time traveling and playing some matches.

“If I can stay healthy and win some matches … that would be great. For me, from my perspective after turning 30, I want to enjoy the time I have left in this career. That’s how I approach it.”

Krejcikova has won both her singles matches, most recently 6-4, 6-1 over Australia’s Maya Joint -- Czechia’s only point in the tie that sent both teams through to the quarterfinals.

“I was trying to be aggressive from the start, and it’s nice to have some matches under my belt,” Krejcikova said afterward. “I felt a little better on the court today.”

Belgium came through with a resounding 3-0 win over Canada to win Group B when all three teams, including China, went 1-1.

Mertens, with two singles wins, has contributed three of Belgium’s four points. She was a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 winner over Canada’s Victoria Mboko.

“I know we had to win this tie with a 3-love,” Mertens told reporters afterward. “I think you still focus on your own game, what you can do. She's a young player. Yeah, I have a little bit of experience now.

“You give yourself 100 percent, which we did. The team behind me gave me a lot of energy.”

Schedule: Sydney quarterfinal No. 1: Belgium (1-1) vs. Czechia (1-1)

Start Time: (5:30 p.m. local, 1:30 a.m. ET)

--Men’s singles: Zizou Bergs vs. Jakub Mensik

--Women’s singles: Elise Mertens vs. Barbora Krejcikova

--Mixed doubles: Mertens and Bergs vs. Krejcikova and Mensik

Brisbane International

Savor this true-to-form Round of 16:

Eleven of the top 12 seeds here won their second-round matches, setting up some terrific matchups featuring all seven of the top 10 players who began the tournament.

“It’s a super-strong field and there’s a lot of top players,” said Amanda Anisimova, probably speaking for all of them. “I’m really excited and looking forward to it. I hope I can play a lot of matches here.”

Anisimova will have to play her best to reach the quarterfinals of this WTA Tour 500 event because her opponent, Marta Kostyuk, owns a 2-1 head-to-head advantage.

No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka and Sorana Cirstea are 1-1 in previous matches. Cirstea defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first round and upset No. 14 seed Jelena Ostapenko in the second.

No. 3 seed Elena Rybakina has a challenging matchup against No. 15 Paula Badosa. Rybakina leads the head-to-head 4-3.

Schedule of play

PAT RAFTER ARENA starts at 11 a.m.

[WTA] [1] A. Sabalenka vs S. Cirstea (ROU)

[WTA] [3] E. Rybakina (KAZ) vs [15] P. Badosa (ESP)

[ATP] NB 2:30 p.m. [Q] R. Hijikata (AUS) vs G. Mpetshi Perricard (FRA)

[ATP] NB 6:30 p.m. [Q] R. Collignon (BEL) vs G. Dimitrov (BUL)

[WTA] NB 8 p.m. [16] M. Kostyuk (UKR) vs [2] A. Anisimova (USA)

SHOW COURT 1 starts at 11 a.m.

[ATP] [7] C. Norrie (GBR) vs A. Kovacevic (USA)

[ATP] NB 12:30 p.m. [Q] Q. Halys (FRA) vs B. Nakashima (USA)

[WTA] NB 2:30 p.m. [12] D. Shnaider vs [5] M. Keys (USA)

[WTA] D. Yastremska (UKR) vs [4] J. Pegula (USA)

[WTA] [6] M. Andreeva vs [9] L. Noskova (CZE)

SHOW COURT 2 starts at 11 a.m.

[WTA] [4] I. Khromacheva / A. Panova vs L. Kichenok (UKR) / N. Kichenok (UKR)

[WTA] NB 12:30 p.m. [11] K. Muchova (CZE) vs [7] E. Alexandrova

[WTA] [Q] A. Sasnovich vs [10] L. Samsonova

[WTA] [3] C. Bucsa (ESP) / E. Perez (AUS) vs [2] A. Danilina (KAZ) / A. Krunic (SRB)

ASB Classic

Four spots in the quarterfinals are on the line in Auckland, New Zealand.

Top seed Elina Svitolina headlines the action in a match against wild card Katie Boulter. They’ve previously met only once, with Svitolina winning their first-round match at the 2020 Australian Open.

The opening match features No. 4 seed Alexandra Eala opposite Petra Marcinko.

Schedule of play

CENTRE COURT starts at 11:30 a.m.

NB 1 p.m. P. Marcinko (CRO) vs [4] A. Eala (PHI)

[5] M. Linette (POL) vs E. Cocciaretto (ITA)

NB 6 p.m. [1] E. Svitolina (UKR) vs [WC] K. Boulter (GBR)

E. Seidel (GER) vs S. Kartal (GBR)