Raducanu rallies, Jovic rolls on Wednesday in Hobart

Top seed Emma Raducanu and third seed Iva Jovic took contrasting routes through their matches on Wednesday at the Hobart International, but both moved safely through to the next round in straight sets.

2021 US Open champion Raducanu and Colombia's Camila Osorio were called off due to rain late Tuesday with the Briton leading by a set, but down 4-2 in the second. When the match resumed, Raducanu completed the comeback to secure her first WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz win since September.

She broke Osorio when she served at 5-4 to take the match to a decider, and won seven of nine points in the ensuing tiebreak to win 6-3, 7-6(2).

"It's such a fine line between winning and losing a match like that," Raducanu said afterwards.

"It was a very, very difficult match. We played under all conditions and coming on, coming off a few times, it was really difficult. I'm just really pleased with how I came out and turned it around and then stuck in during the tiebreak."

Raducanu lost her last three matches of 2025 and struggled with a foot injury in the offseason, before losing the only match she played last week at the United Cup to Maria Sakkari in three sets.

After dropping just one game in her first-round win, meanwhile, American teenager Jovic surrendered just three against Mexico's Reanata Zarazua to seal a place in the final eight, 6-1, 6-2.

The World No. 30 saved both break points she faced in the match -- which came when she served out the opener -- and broke the World No. 84 four times to reach her second quarterfinal in as many events played so far in 2026. Last week in Auckland, she reached the semifinals before losing toe eventual champion Elina Svitolina.

But Jovic's compatriot, fourth seed Ann Li, couldn't make her own 6-1 first-set stick. 2023 Hobart finalist Elisabetta Cocciaratto, a qualifier this year, came from 6-1, 5-3 down -- and also 3-1 behind in the third -- to win their second round 1-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Joining Cocciaretto and Jovic in the quarterfinals will be 20-year-old Australian wild card Taylah Preston, who backed up her first-round upset of No. 5 seed Jessica Bouzas Maneiro with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Rebecca Sramkova.