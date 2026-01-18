Sabalenka captures legendary selfie with Federer, Rod Laver

Aryna Sabalenka had some special guests in attendance for her first round win at the 2026 Australian Open in Roger Federer and Rod Laver. The tennis legends had front row seats to watch the World No. 1's straight sets win, and together they captured the moment with a perfect photo.

MELBOURNE, Australia -- It's always a privilege to play at Rod Laver Arena. It's a place quite special to Aryna Sabalenka, given she's won two Australian Open titles on that very court.

To begin her 2026 Australian Open campaign, she had two very special guests in attendance for her 6-4, 6-1 win over Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah at the venue.

Those attendees? 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and Rod Laver himself. Sabalenka knew she had to put on a strong performance in front of the Australian legend and 11-time Grand Slam champion that building is named after. She also certainly knew they were in attendance, as they were highlighted on a video screens and also sitting in the front row.

"I'm a huge fan, Sabalenka smiling said to reporters. "The whole match I was telling myself 'Don't look there, please. Do not look.' It's incredible, I never thought that Roger Federer and Rod Laver are going to be sitting first row of my match. That's unbelievable.

"I just wanted to impress Roger with my game. I just couldn't do tweener, but it's OK. Next time."

In her post-match interview on court, Sabalenka had one simple request:

"I'm a huge fan guys, can I take a picture with you please," asked Sabalenka, who couldn't hide her excitement.

They legends obliged and the World No. 1 got the perfect photo.