Still Belinda's world: Bencic ties career-best win streak at Australian Open

Belinda Bencic defeated Katie Boulter in straight sets in the Australian Open first round to tie her career-best winning streak at 12 consecutive matches.

It was 'Belinda's world' two weeks ago at the United Cup, where Belinda Bencic was named the tournament's MVP for her near-flawless performance in leading Switzerland to the final. Teammate Stan Wawrinka coined the phrase in honor of her 9-1 overall record at the event (5-0 in singles).

It was still Belinda's world at the Australian Open, as the No. 10 seed got her campaign off to a flying start with a 6-0, 7-5 win over Katie Boulter. Bencic's active singles winning streak now stands at 12 matches, tying the career-best tour-level streak that she set in 2019.

Australian Open: Scores | Draws | Order of play

Bencic has not lost a match since her 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 defeat at the hands of Jasmine Paolini in last October's Ningbo quarterfinals. Following that, she claimed her 10th career WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz title in Tokyo, then reached the last eight in Hong Kong. A left thigh injury forced her to withdraw ahead of her quarterfinal match (and thus did not snap the streak), and Bencic resumed her winning ways with her unbeaten United Cup campaign. That result enabled former No. 4 Bencic, who came back from maternity leave in October 2024, to return to the Top 10 in the PIF WTA Rankings for the first time since March 2023.

Between February and March 2019, Bencic also notched 12 straight wins with an unbeaten Billie Jean King Cup campaign followed by her third career title in Dubai and a semifinal run in Indian Wells -- a streak ended by Angelique Kerber.

Bencic will have the chance to set a new career-best winning streak when she takes on either Daria Kasatkina or qualifier Nikola Bartunkova in the second round.

About as good a start as it gets...



Belinda Bencic wraps up the first set against Boulter 6-0 in 26 minutes.#AO26 pic.twitter.com/3757Gooilk — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2026

Against Boulter, Bencic delivered a dominant 26-minute first set in which she conceded only 10 points and did not face game point. The No. 113-ranked Briton got a foothold in the match in the second set, upping her intensity from the baseline to notch three solid holds. Bencic claimed the first break of the set for 4-3 via a stellar counter-drop shot, only for Boulter to break back immediately.

But from 5-4 down, Bencic began to spread the court and get Boulter on the move as she had in the first set, reeling off the last three games in a row and sealing match point with an emphatic drive volley.

From a blistering start to a composed finish.



Belinda Bencic raced through the opener, then weathered a strong response from Boulter to advance with a 6-0 7-5 win at the #AusOpen ⚡️@wwos • @espn • @tntsports • @wowowtennis • #AO26 pic.twitter.com/TvLaQs3lAR — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2026

More to come...