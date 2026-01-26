Match Reaction
Rybakina's sixth straight over Mertens vaults her into Aussie Open quarterfinals
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
It’s no secret Elena Rybakina has had Elise Mertens’ number for much of her WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz career. Entering Monday’s fourth-round match at the Australian Open, she had beaten the Belgian five straight times.
Make it six. Rybakina defeated the No. 21 seed 6-1, 6-3 in 1 hour and 17 minutes to advance to the quarterfinals in Melbourne for the second time, and the first time since reaching the final in 2023.
It’s her first Grand Slam quarterfinal since making the Wimbledon semis in 2024.
More to come...