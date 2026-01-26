WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
Match Reaction

Rybakina's sixth straight over Mertens vaults her into Aussie Open quarterfinals

1m read 26 Jan 2026 57m ago
Elena Rybakina, Australian Open 2026
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

It’s no secret Elena Rybakina has had Elise Mertens’ number for much of her WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz career. Entering Monday’s fourth-round match at the Australian Open, she had beaten the Belgian five straight times.

Australian Open: Scores | Draws | Order of play

Make it six. Rybakina defeated the No. 21 seed 6-1, 6-3 in 1 hour and 17 minutes to advance to the quarterfinals in Melbourne for the second time, and the first time since reaching the final in 2023.

It’s her first Grand Slam quarterfinal since making the Wimbledon semis in 2024.

More to come...

WTA Staff

