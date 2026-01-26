Rybakina's sixth straight over Mertens vaults her into Aussie Open quarterfinals

A look back at Latisha Chan’s career on the WTA Tour

Elena Rybakina continued to get the better of Elise Mertens in their head-to-head, winning her sixth straight against the Belgian at Margaret Court Arena on Sunday night to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals for the second time.

It’s no secret Elena Rybakina has had Elise Mertens’ number for much of her WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz career. Entering Monday’s fourth-round match at the Australian Open, she had beaten the Belgian five straight times.

Make it six. Rybakina defeated the No. 21 seed 6-1, 6-3 in 1 hour and 17 minutes to advance to the quarterfinals in Melbourne for the second time, and the first time since reaching the final in 2023.

It’s her first Grand Slam quarterfinal since making the Wimbledon semis in 2024.

More to come...