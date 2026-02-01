Barty teaches next Aussie generation signature backhand slice, lifelong values

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Four years ago, Ashleigh Barty stood on Rod Laver Arena as champion of the 2022 Australian Open, solidifying her legacy in Australian tennis and women's tennis as whole. It's not too often young kids get to meet -- and learn from -- a legend and inspiration.

Four years later, this time standing on practice courts 23 and 24 in Melbourne Park in the hours leading up to the 2026 women's singles final, Barty provided 30 young girls with an experience they'll never forget on Saturday.

In partnership with the International Tennis Hall of Fame's Be Legendary program and Tennis Australia's Super 10s, the next generation of Australian tennis spent a few hours with the 15-time singles winner on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz. The three-time Grand Slam champion showcased her iconic backhand slice, signed autographs after a Q&A session and more importantly, taught the girls about the importance of respect -- in life and on the court.

"It's so much fun coming out here with the girls that are at an age where really they're just sponges for their development and growth in their own game, and discovering how they want to play the game of tennis," Barty told wtatennis.com Saturday.

"It brings a smile to my face, being out on the court with them."

Be Legendary is the ITHF's initiative designed to empower youth ages 10-18 at tennis programs globally. The goal is to provide them with access to some of sports legends, and offer a learning experience on the history and values of tennis. Similar, Super 10s is Tennis Australia's national program that allows kids aged 10 and under that chance to nurture their skills in a team-based environment. Australia men's legend Lleyton Hewitt held an identical clinic for the boys on Thursday, Jan. 29.

The girls put their backhand slice skills to the test, with Barty coaching a step-by-step demonstration that focused on footwork, body positioning and the swing. Barty joked that she can't hit them like she used to in her playing days, but she said that she enjoyed seeing the group show off their shots and appreciated that they gave it a crack as confidence levels varied among the group.

"I wish, I wish. A couple felt good, which is always nice," Barty laughed. "I'm exactly the same as these young girls. I'm creative, I'm curious, I want to try and hit different shots. I hit one -- 'Oh, can I hit one better again?' That's what brought so much joy to my life for over 20 years in playing this game of tennis.

Luis Enrique Ascui/Tennis Australia

"It was nice to see a lot of good slices. We don't see too many on tour at the moment, so I'm hoping this generation will bring back the slice a little bit in a few years time."

Barty remembered that she went to tons of clinics growing up, and at around same age, she became really curious of how to implement the slice into her game in order to set herself apart from the rest.

Coaches corner: Breaking down the Barty backhand slice (2022)

The players also had the chance to interview the former World No. 1. They each submitted some questions, and several were selected to come up to the front and ask Barty, who offered plenty of advice within each answer. Prior to the on-court session, the girls received some words of wisdom from Barty on the importance of respect, not just as a tennis player but also as a person.

Barty closed the session by signing autographs and putting medals on each of the young athletes -- and a couple of girls gave Barty a medal of her own, too.

"My only advice to them is to do what you love and really find joy in the challenge of playing the sport," Barty said. "It's a really difficult sport, and I think if you can find the joy in that and the happiness and that, it can take you to some incredible places.

"It's really important to try and keep depth within our sport, because ultimately, if you're surrounded by people, you can create an environment that's conducive to success. That success is not always winning Grand Slam titles, it's not winning titles. It's about bringing the best out of yourself."