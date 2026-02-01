Why the Australian Open cemented Rybakina's position as a top-tier force

Get ready! The next stretch of the season runs through the Middle East

In the immediate aftermath, Elena Rybakina was asked -- not incorrectly -- whether she is currently the best player in the world, and whether reaching No. 1 is now the goal.

The question lingered after Saturday’s Australian Open final, where Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to cap a stretch that has seen her win 20 of 21 matches, beating the World No. 1 and No. 2 in Melbourne and at the WTA Finals in Riyadh to punctuate the 2025 season.

“Yeah, I have big goals,” Rybakina said, smiling. “Of course, time will show, but definitely we will keep on working, and hopefully I achieve my goals.”

She has equaled her career high of No. 3 (first reached in 2023) but, safe to say, if she produces a few more of these stellar results, No. 1 could actually happen sometime this year. Rybakina, like her closest competitors, is an all-surface threat.

Sabalenka, a finalist at five of the past six majors, still holds a commanding lead at No. 1, though much of her margin is tied to a heavy points haul -- including a Slam title and two more finals -- still to be defended. In collecting the winner’s share of 2,000 points, Rybakina surged past Amanda Anisimova and Coco Gauff. She’s only 368 points behind No. 2 Iga Swiatek and is threatening the 1-2 hierarchy that has been unchanged for nearly four years.

With a single match, the elite tennis universe on the WTA Tour shrunk significantly.

With a win, Sabalenka would have owned five Grand Slam singles titles, level with Martina Hingis and Maria Sharapova and ahead of Naomi Osaka, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and Kim Clijsters. Since Ashleigh Barty won the 2022 Australian Open and retired a few months later, the multi-Slam count is: Swiatek (5, 6 overall), Sabalenka (4), Gauff (2) and now Rybakina (2).

Over the past three months, the 26-year-old Rybakina is 4-0 against those two leaders.

“They're tough opponents, and they have great results, and for so long they are at the top,” Rybakina said. “I'm happy that now I'm getting back to this level, and hopefully I can be stable again throughout the whole season and keep on showing great tennis, good results.”

What’s changed in her game?

“She goes for her shots without any doubt, I would say,” Sabalenka said. “I still had opportunities, but the level was incredible. I feel like she just played more aggressive.

“She was able to build great confidence starting from Finals. Definitely better, better player.”

Sabalenka, as it turns out, is one of the leading reasons.

When they met in the 2023 Australian Open final, Rybakina was also the winner of the opening set. But Sabalenka won the second and, when the match hung in the balance, she became even more aggressive. That wasn’t lost on Rybakina, who has developed a clearer understanding of the potential benefits of risk and reward.

“Aryna played really well that [2023] match,” Rybakina said. “I remember that she stepped in. She went for her shots. She was serving really well, and I think she was even risking a little bit because the second serve was going almost as the first.

“I knew today if I get a chance to lead that I will need to try also some risky shots and just go for it. Not definitely wait for any mistakes or even get to the long rallies. It's amazing to hold this trophy this time.”

Afterward, wtatennis.com sat down with the new champion:

Your picture is displayed all over the screens here in the hallways, what’s your reaction to that?

"Yeah, I saw it [laughing]. I took some pictures also. It’s really nice. Yeah, I think it’s going to be incredible to come next year, seeing your name. It’s an amazing achievement."

You were down 3-0 in the third set … what was going on in your mind and what turned it around?

"The match from the beginning was very tough. A lot of close games, so it was pretty tight. In the second set, it was 4-all and I didn’t raise my level and energy also. I didn’t play really well these couple of games and I was frustrated to lose the second set and not be able to hold my serve.

"And then I feel like it took me too long to get back to the match. I tried to take my time, put all the negative emotions on the side and just fight for each point, find solutions, listen more to my box. I’m happy I was able to turn it around and win the match."

Did you find it to be the perfect ending when you hit that ace on the last point?

"Yeah, it’s a great finish of the match, for sure. I was very emotional serving because the second set I couldn’t really raise my level. I know how I can serve, no matter who is on the other side. So I was trying to breathe, pick my spot and just go for it without any doubts."

You and Aryna played the 2023 AO final, and it didn’t go your way -- now it does. Was that match lingering in your mind throughout today?

"Of course, I thought about the match three years ago. I had to stay focused and take advantage of my opportunities, maybe risk it a little bit more, stay aggressive. Because a lot of times I also get a bit passive in the important moments. Here, I knew if I have a return of a second serve, to step in and … whatever happens. So I’m happy in the end that everything went my way."

In 2022, you won Wimbledon … and then you had a gap of three-and-a-half years without a Grand Slam title. Is that something that you think about?

"Yeah, after Wimbledon I had a great run here in Australia and of course I thought that maybe I will get more chances, I’m going to be even closer in the other Slams. But I couldn’t really break through. Last season was not that successful for me overall, comparing of course to Wimbledon and Australian Open run in 2023.

"But I managed to turn my season to a good one by winning WTA Finals. Yeah, I’m happy that for now my level has been pretty good. Hopefully I can continue throughout the season."

You have won 20 of your past 21 matches and -- and 10 straight against Top 10 players. How do you explain that kind of momentum and how do you hope to carry that forward?

"Yeah, I’ve been playing really well by the statistics against the top players. I think the most important thing is the work we did with the team. From the last year, it was a lot of changes for me, different preparation for the year. All these little details, they helped me in the matches. I’m just hoping I can bring all these good moments from Melbourne throughout the whole season and of course we will need to keep on working."

What are you most looking forward to in terms of celebration plans in the week you have before Doha and Dubai?

"Probably we will stay together for a few hours to celebrate, then everybody gets a well-deserved rest. I will stay home in Dubai. I think the most important thing is rest for the next couple of days, try to recover. Yeah, hopefully, be prepared for Doha."