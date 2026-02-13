Everything to know about the Qatar TotalEnergies Open finals

Victoria Mboko and Karolina Muchova meet for the Qatar TotalEnergies Open title in Doha. From order of play to prize money and a championship preview, here’s what to know about Saturday’s final.

DOHA, Qatar -- The Qatar TotalEnergies Open finals are set at the first 1000-level event on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes Benz.

Victoria Mboko and Karolina Muchova navigated the 56-player draw to reach the singles championship, while Australian Open finalist pair of Aleksandra Krunic and Anna Danilina will meet Brisbane champions Jelena Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-wei for the doubles title.

From order of play to prize money and a championship preview, here is everything you need to know about Saturday's finals:

When are the Qatar TotalEnergies singles and doubles finals?

On Saturday, the doubles final begins the action at 3:30 p.m. local time (12:30 p.m. GMT, 7:30 a.m. EST), with the singles final to follow, not before 6 p.m. (3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. EST). Both finals will take place on Center Court at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex.

The singles final will be best of three tiebreak sets. The doubles final will feature two tiebreak sets and a 10-point match tiebreak, if necessary.

How did each singles player and doubles team reach the championship?

Singles

Mboko

First round: def. Marie Bouzkova 7-5, 6-2

Second round: def. Vera Zvonareva 6-4, 6-4

Round of 16: def. Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5)

Quarterfinals: def. Elena Rybakina 7-5, 4-6, 6-4

Semifinals: def. Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2

In her Doha debut, Mboko reaches her second WTA 1000 final, several months after her 1000-title in her home country's National Bank Open in Montreal, the biggest title in her career up to this point.

Muchova

First round: def. Jaquelina Cristian 6-2, 6-3

Second round: def. Tereza Valentona 6-1, 6-4

Round of 16: def. Karolina Pliskova 5-2, ret.

Quarterfinals: def. Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-4

Semifinals: def. Maria Sakkari 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

Muchova enters her seventh final at a WTA Tour event and her third WTA 1000 final, but is seeking just her second title. Her lone title came at the 2019 Korea Open.

Doubles

Krunic-Danilina

First round: Bye

Round of 16: def. Kristina Mladenovic-Leylah Fernandez 6-2, 4-6, [10-4]

Quarterfinals: def. Storm Hunter-Maya Joint 6-2, 4-6, [10-4]

Semifinals: def. Luisa Stefani-Gabriela Dabrowski 6-3, 6-4

Hsieh-Ostapenko

First round: Bye

Round of 16: def. Andreja Klepac-Katarzyna Piter 6-3, 6-3

Quarterfinals: def. Tereza Mihalikova-Olivia Nicholls 6-1, 6-2

Semifinals: def. Jasmine Paolini-Sara Errani 7-5, 3-6, [10-6]

What are the ranking points and prize money at stake?

A total pool of USD $4,088,211 was available throughout the tournament in Doha. In singles, the champion will bring in $665,000 while the finalist takes home $385,001. For doubles, the winning team earns $195,000 and the second-place duo receives $110,010.

For ranking points, the winners of the Saturday's singles and doubles finals in Doha will receive 1,000 ranking points in the PIF WTA Rankings and Race to the WTA Finals Riyadh. The finalists add 650.

Regardless of win or loss, Mboko is guaranteed to make her top 10 debut in the PIF WTA Rankings on Monday. By reaching the final in Doha, Muchova is projected to be No. 13, but could improve to No. 11 with a win over Mboko.

Mboko vs. Muchova championship preview

This will be the first meeting between Mboko and Muchova on the WTA Tour.

For Mboko, the circumstances of this WTA 1000 event are much different compared to her title run in Montreal that propelled her into the spotlight. Now, she's a guaranteed top 10 player Monday after starting the beginning of 2025 No. 333, and she's already in her second final of season.

Her first final of 2026 came in Adelaide a month ago, where Andreeva easily handled Mboko with a 6-3-, 6-1, though Mboko said she wasn't 100% during that match. In Doha, Mboko evened that head-to-head in the Round of 16, winning in the third-set tiebreak, and followed that by knocking off the Australian Open champion Rybakina in the quarterfinals.

"I don't really know either of their games that well," Mboko said, prior to Muchova's match ending. "They made it this far, so I know they're playing pretty good tennis. I don't want to change something up because what I've been doing has been working so far. I just want to rest up the best I can, focus for tomorrow, tomorrow's a new day, and just play my game."

Sealed her spot in the final with an ace! ✨



Karolina Muchova advances to the final in Doha in a three set comeback against Sakkari!#QatarTotalEnergiesOpen pic.twitter.com/9SLJ0a8Ruq — wta (@WTA) February 13, 2026

As for Muchova, this would be a statement win for the Czech, marking her second career title after her first more than six years ago. Muchova did not reach a final in 2025, with her last championship appearance being at the 2024 China Open in Beijing, where she lost to Coco Gauff.

Muchova began her 2026 season with a semifinal run in Brisbane, falling to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka, and after, she reached the Round of 16 at the Australian Open. In her Doha semifinal, she overcame a dropped first set to defeat Sakkari in her lone three-set match so far in Qatar.

"I watch her here and she's playing incredible," Muchova said of Mboko. "I know her since last year -- probably all of us -- she has this boom. I think she's an incredible, strong athlete. So it's for sure going to be a very tough battle."