'It's such a prestigious brand': Gauff highlights Mercedes-Benz ambassador experience

Ahead of the 2026 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on media day, Coco Gauff discussed her experience currently serving as a global brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz, the premier partner of the WTA.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- When the WTA and Mercedes-Benz announced their long-term partnership in December, World No. 4 Coco Gauff earned a unique opportunity to serve as global brand ambassador for the premier partner and exclusive automobile partner of the WTA.

Ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Gauff highlighted the first few months of her experience with Mercedes-Benz.

Coco Gauff poses at the Mercedes-Benz brand activation stand at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. (Jimmie48/WTA)

"For me, it was super cool. Obviously I feel like Mercedes is a great brand, been around forever," Gauff, 21, said Sunday on media day. "They built their status on that side of the world.

"I think for me to be able to represent that at such a young age, I think is pretty cool for me. It's such a prestigious brand. I'm also happy they decided to support women's tennis and allow me be the face of that new transition for them."

Effective Jan. 1, 2026, the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz partnership began as Mercedes-Benz is now present at a variety of WTA 1000, 500 and 250 events. From fan activations to luxury tournament transport and automobile displays, the brand has been creating distinct experiences for fans, players and guests at several tournaments thus far, including in Dubai.

Gauff spent some time Monday afternoon at the Mercedes-Benz' brand activation tent in the fan zone, posing with some of the automobiles and partaking in one of the fan games. One of the tour's most popular players, she stayed to sign autographs among the swarming crowd.

"I think it's great for the tour, great for women's sports," Gauff added on Mercedes-Benz' presence. "It definitely shows we have market value. These big, prestigious brands want to get involved. I'm very happy to be representing Mercedes."

Mercedes-Benz iconic star is also displayed on the net at WTA tournaments, an addition that Gauff has noticed and taken a liking for.

"I'm happy the tour is cool to see the little symbol on the net," Gauff said, smiling. "I'm like, 'Okay, we're moving on up.'"