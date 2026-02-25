Osaka talks fashion, self-expression in Hypebeast cover story

In a digital cover story for Hypebeast, Naomi Osaka discussed the growing role of fashion in sports, her aspirations post-tennis, her unique view of success and more.

Naomi Osaka has always been an individualist.

And throughout her career, the 28-year-old has always expressed herself -- among other ways -- through her unique and innovative fashion sense.

That was certainly the case last month at the Australian Open, when the four-time Grand Slam champion arrived to her first-round match with a parasol, a veil and a gigantic hat decorated with butterflies.

In a recent article in Hypebeast, for which Osaka graced February's digital cover, the World No. 16 discussed that Australian Open fit, the growing role of fashion in sports, her off-court interests and how the game has changed since she first debuted on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

"It’s definitely about self-expression for me," Osaka told writer Christopher Morency in regard to her elaborate fashion choices. "I use fashion as an outlet. I don’t even see it as 'putting it on.' Obviously every outfit has a story, and this one was about a jellyfish.

"It was really cool because Nike let me design my outfit and it was the first time that they sold it, as well. I was really proud. I also got to collaborate with the designer, Robert Wun, who I’ve loved for years."

Osaka, who gave birth to a girl, Shai, in 2023, also discussed how her priorities have shifted as she's gotten older and become a veteran on tour.

"When I was younger, success meant winning every match or tournament," Osaka said. "Now it’s just being healthy, being able to play matches, seeing my daughter smile. It definitely changes based on your mindset or maybe your age, too. Or the things you’ve been through."

Osaka last played at the Australian Open, winning her first two matches in Melbourne before having to pull out of the tournament with an abdominal injury. She then missed the entire Middle East swing, but is expected to make her return next week in Indian Wells.

To read Osaka's full interview in Hypebeast, click here.