Vote: What was the hottest shot of the week?

We've narrowed down the five best shots of the week from Merida and Austin.

The Sunshine swing brought the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz to North America for the first time this year, with tournaments in Merida, Mexico and Austin, Texas.

We combed through all the matches and narrowed down the five hottest shots of the week.

Which do you think was the best? Check them out below, and make sure to vote for your favorite at the bottom.

Cristina Bucsa's surprise drop shot

In the first game of the second set, after trading blows from the baseline, Cristina Bucsa delivered a gorgeous drop shot that left Donna Vekic -- standing behind the baseline -- flat footed.

Bucsa ended up taking the set with ease for the comfortable 6-3, 6-2 win.

Maria Timofeeva's backhand lob on the short hop

At 40-all in the first game of the second set, Maria Timofeeva changed course with a drop shot that Magdalena Frech got to and countered to the corner. But Timofeeva responded with a magnificent one-handed backhand, on a short hop at her feet, that sailed perfectly over Frech's head and landed just in front of the line.

Frech ended up winning the second set in a tiebreaker to secure the 6-4, 7-6 (6) win.

Renata Zarazua's high backhand volley

Renata Zarazua moved Priscilla Hon all over the court in this point, and Hon played excellent defense to stay in the rally. But after the Australian hit a desperation forehand from behind the baseline, Zarazua put her away with a high backhand volley that just crept over the net and landed in the service box, just in front of the sideline.

Hon ended up getting the last laugh, rallying to win 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

Taylor Townsend's bold net charge and volley winner

Nikola Bartunkova was in total control in this point, moving Taylor Townsend from side to side and putting her on the defensive. But a high, deep shot from the American gave her time to charge the net from well behind the baseline, and she finished the point with a perfect volley winner that clipped the tape and dropped in.

Townsend took the set for the 6-1, 6-4 win.

Cristina Bucsa tracks down everything

We finish with Bucsa, who was in top form all week in Merida.

On the first point of her first-set tiebreak against Marina Stakusic, the Canadian sent Bucsa from one end of the court to the other, and then came to the service line. Bucsa countered with a running backhand that she sprinted to get to, then put her opponent away with the volley.

Bucsa dominated the tiebreaker 7-1, and won the next set for the 7-6 (1), 6-3 win.