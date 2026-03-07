Osorio posts epic comeback over Jovic to set a rematch with Osaka in Indian Wells

Camila Osorio twice came from a break down and saved three match points in the second set, before earning a statement victory over American Iva Jovic on Friday night in Indian Wells. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka faced a stiff test from Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, but managed to weather the storm in straight sets to earn a 7-5, 6-2 victory.

Camila Osorio found herself down a break not once but twice in the second set of her second-round match against home favorite Iva Jovic. She later faced three match points on the American’s serve while trailing a set and 5-4.

But with the odds stacked against her, the 24-year-old Colombian mounted an improbable comeback, breaking for 5-5, stealing the second set in a tiebreak and eventually closing out a 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory in 2 hours and 39 minutes in front of a pro-Jovic crowd on Stadium 3.

The win sends her into the third round at Indian Wells for the first time, where she’ll face former champion Naomi Osaka, who advanced earlier in the night with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva in 1 hour and 28 minutes on Stadium 2.

It will be their third meeting at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level. Their most recent encounter came at this tournament a year ago, when Osorio upset Osaka in straight sets in the first round.

For Osaka, it was her first match since withdrawing ahead of her third-round contest at the Australian Open in January, and while the victory mattered, she said she stepped on court with just one priority.

“I just wanted to have a lot of fun,” Osaka said in her on-court interview. “And I feel like I succeeded in doing that. Thank you, guys, for letting me play in front of you all. Also, I’ve never played Victoria before, and she’s really young and played a really good match, so it was fun to play.”

More to come…