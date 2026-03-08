Serena Williams gets a Barbie for International Women's Day

Serena Williams partners with Barbie to inspire girls on International Women's Day. The tennis legend's new doll represents her as an entrepreneur. Joined by other inspiring women in the "Barbie Dream Team," Williams encourages girls to pursue their passions and dreams.

Seeing is believing, and in celebration of International Women's Day, Serena Williams is teaming up with Barbie to let the next generation of girls know that anything is possible.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion is getting a new one-of-a-kind doll that celebrates her post-playing career as an entrepreneur.

Williams previously had her teenage self immortalized by the toymaker at the turn of the millennium, but two decades later, she's part of the "Barbie Dream Team" of game-changing women in various industries, Williams' likeness wears a houndstooth pantsuit and a pearl necklace, and has long, wavy blonde hair.

"I play Barbies all the time with my girls [daughters Alexis Olympia and Adira River], and now we have a new character,” Williams said in a video accompanying the recent release of the collection.

“Just like so many women have empowered me to turn my fear into courage and doubt into confidence, I hope we can do the same by championing girls everywhere to pick up a racquet, become an entrepreneur, or do whatever ignites their passion and brings their dreams to life," she added.

The other women in the Barbie Dream Team include research astronaut Kellie Gerardi (U.S.), race car driver Regina Sirvent Alvarado (Mexico), football player Chloe Kelly (U.K.), climber Zoja Skubis (Poland), cricket player Smriti Mandhana (India), professional surfer Stephanie Gilmore (Australia), and singer Helene Fischer (Germany).

“I have always drawn inspiration from the powerful women in my life. From my mom, sisters, and daughters to the dolls in my toy box growing up,” the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion added. “Now, I’m thrilled to be honored alongside this incredible group of female changemakers as part of the Barbie Dream Team.”