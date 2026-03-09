Anisimova blitzes Raducanu in 52 minutes, advances to Indian Wells fourth round

World No. 6 Amanda Anisimova needed just 52 minutes to defeat Emma Raducanu and book her spot in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open. She reaches the Round of 16 at Indian Wells for the second time in her career.

From a powerful service game to a formidable return game, the four-time singles champion on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz blitzed Raducanu 6-1, 6-1 in a 52-minute masterclass. She advances to the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open, and awaits the winner of Victoria Mboko and Anna Kalinskaya.

Anisimova reaches the Round of 16 at Indian Wells for the second time in career -- she last made it in her debut appearance back in 2018. On Sunday, it seemed Anisimova was just one step ahead of Raducanu, and she evens the head-to-head at two matches apiece. She controlled Raducanu's movement, leveraged her power and found the perfect timing of her shots on the tricky, slower and bouncy Indian Wells court.

"I think it's more so just a mindset that I try to go into and things I try and focus on and really commit to what I'm doing. I think that's been the biggest shift for me," Anisimova said to press on her recent form. "Hopefully I can try to keep that going.

"I think that's a big thing for myself and just trusting myself."

Quick hits: Anisimova's three keys to victory

1. Redirecting her shots: Anisimova was exquisite -- as she was on her serve -- on the return. She found numerous ways to redirect her shots, when positioned at the center of the court, to the sidelines. Often, Raducanu found herself outstretched, or Anisimova had too much pace on the ball that Raducanu knew she could not get to it.

With Raducanu serving as Anisimova led 4-1 in the second set, Anisimova hit scorching forehand winner down the line on the return, timing her swing perfectly with the height off the serve's kick. Then a few points later, to notch her fifth and final break of the match, she hit a solid backhand winner.

Notable stat: Anisimova won 73% of Raducanu's first-service points, and converted 5-of-7 break point opportunities.

2. Controlling Raducanu's court positioning and body positioning: Though many of the rallies were five shots or less, Anisimova created the space for winners by keeping Raducanu centered at her baseline. With the power behind her shots, Raducanu struggled to redirect the ball to push Anisimova out wide.

Similarly, Anisimova excelled at landing her shots just on or inside the baseline, and Raducanu -- who mostly stayed on the baseline -- often had to bend down, and catch the ball right off the bounce. Consequently, it created a less-potent return, and allowed Anisimova to capitalize with winners.

Notable stat: Anisimova recorded 21 winners, compared to just Raducanu's two -- one in each set.

3. Serving Raducanu away: It felt like a given that when Anisimova was on her serve, she was going to take the game. Anisimova only had two aces on the afternoon, but frequently she created short, three-shot rallies where Raducanu managed to return the serve, but Anisimova would inevitably hit a winner down the line.

Notable stat: Though only landing 60% of her first serves, Anisimova won 86% of those points.