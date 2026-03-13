Svitolina delivers statement win over Swiatek to reach Indian Wells semifinals

After a fast start in the desert heat and a late break in the final set, Elina Svitolina delivers one of her biggest wins of the season against Iga Swiatek to return to the Indian Wells semifinals.

Elina Svitolina entered Thursday's quarterfinal match with little success in her previous meetings against Iga Swiatek, but she flipped the script in a big way, earning a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win in 2 hours and 9 minutes to reach her second Indian Wells semifinal and first since 2019.

In doing so, Svitolina scored just her second victory over Swiatek in six meetings at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level, having last defeated her at Wimbledon in 2023. The result also marks her tour-leading 19th win of 2026.

Svitolina sealed it with a late surge, breaking Swiatek in the penultimate game of the third set before holding at love to close out the match. But it was her blistering start on a day when temperatures reached upwards of 90 degrees Fahrenheit that grabbed the attention of both the crowd and, likely, Swiatek.

