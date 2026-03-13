WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Match Reaction

Svitolina delivers statement win over Swiatek to reach Indian Wells semifinals

Author: Noah Poser
Match Reaction
1m read 13 Mar 2026 1h ago
Elina Svitolina, Indian Wells 2026

Summary

After a fast start in the desert heat and a late break in the final set, Elina Svitolina delivers one of her biggest wins of the season against Iga Swiatek to return to the Indian Wells semifinals.

highlights

Sabalenka edges Mboko in two tight sets, makes third Indian Wells semifinal

03:47
Aryna Sabalenka, Indian Wells 2026

Elina Svitolina entered Thursday's quarterfinal match with little success in her previous meetings against Iga Swiatek, but she flipped the script in a big way, earning a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win in 2 hours and 9 minutes to reach her second Indian Wells semifinal and first since 2019.

Indian Wells: Scores | Draws | Order of play

In doing so, Svitolina scored just her second victory over Swiatek in six meetings at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level, having last defeated her at Wimbledon in 2023. The result also marks her tour-leading 19th win of 2026.

Svitolina sealed it with a late surge, breaking Swiatek in the penultimate game of the third set before holding at love to close out the match. But it was her blistering start on a day when temperatures reached upwards of 90 degrees Fahrenheit that grabbed the attention of both the crowd and, likely, Swiatek.

More to come...

Summary

After a fast start in the desert heat and a late break in the final set, Elina Svitolina delivers one of her biggest wins of the season against Iga Swiatek to return to the Indian Wells semifinals.

highlights

Sabalenka edges Mboko in two tight sets, makes third Indian Wells semifinal

03:47
Aryna Sabalenka, Indian Wells 2026