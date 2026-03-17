Brady embraces measured, realistic comeback to tennis after 848-day layoff

One match at a time, Jennifer Brady has approached her return to the WTA Tour with a positive mindset and realistic expectations after an 848-day absence.

During Jennifer Brady’s 848-day layoff from tennis, the most difficult thing was always the “unknown.”

The former World No. 13 on the WTA Driven by Mercedes-Benz and 2021 Australian Open finalist had battled a significant knee injury dating back to late 2023 that required surgery, and with an extensive recovery, the injury kept her from returning to play until earlier this season. This injury came after a near two-year absence from August 2021 to July 2023 with similar knee and foot issues.

"I think the toughest thing was just not knowing when I would compete again -- just sort of the unknown," Brady said to wtatennis.com Monday during media day ahead of the Miami Open. "That was probably the toughest thing, the scariest thing."

In late January, Brady returned to competitive play at an ITF W100 in San Diego, California, reaching the semifinals in her first tournament since the 2023 China Open in Beijing. After, she received a qualifying draw wild card for Austin and main draw wild cards for Indian Wells and now Miami, where she will face fellow American wild card Sloane Stephens in the first round.

Throughout the whole recovery process, her will to be on the court was never lost, fueling her motivation to return to the sport where she’s had plenty of success.

"I really, really love this sport and I love competing," Brady said. "I love being able to travel to all the places that we get to go and to experience the things that we get to experience, and it's only such a short part of your life."

Brady’s keeping her expectations at a realistic level, she said, focusing on getting more matches under her belt and slowly finding her form again. Physically, Brady said she’s feeling good, and she knows that while it would be great to advance deep into a WTA event, it’s not necessarily a top priority.

Her first-round meeting with Stephens will be just her seventh competitive overall and third tour-level match since returning.

"When I go out there, I'm going to have expectations on myself of how I want to play," Brady said. "I think it's just not super realistic to be thinking, 'Okay, I'm going to come out there and play the way that I was a couple years ago.'

"I think it’s just about how I handle myself, how I compete and just trying to get small wins here and there, just try to be patient and keep building."

In the six matches Brady’s played this year, she’s been competitive in every match. All three of her defeats came in three sets, and most recently the first round of the BNP Paribas Open, Brady was up a set and 3-1 against World No. 55 Antonia Ruzic before the match got away from her in a 6-3, 4-6, 2-6 defeat.

"A lot of these players that I'm competing against have been playing for that time period -- that last 2.5 years -- that I've been off," Brady said. "They've been competing and playing and getting that match toughness, match fitness, all that. I think just, you know, (I’m) just taking it one day at a time, one match at a time and, you know, just keep trying to improve."

Given Brady grew up about 40 minutes north of Miami and currently resides in Florida, she considers the Miami Open to be her home tournament. It’s just her third WTA Tour event of the season, but Brady has enjoyed seeing several friends across the tour and has appreciated all the support fellow players have given her as she’s made her way back into the fold.

Long-term, Brady said she isn't placing any specific metric or target objectives she wants to reach by the season's end, but rather wants to take this year to find her game again and stay healthy. Following Miami, Brady said she's looking forward to the Credit One Charleston Open, one of her favorite stops on tour, adding that she'll also "hopefully" be in Roland Garros qualifiers using her protected ranking.

For now, Brady's focused on her matchup with Stephens. Despite being both American veterans of the sport, this will be their first-ever tour-level matchup. Similarly, Stephens entered the 2026 year after recovering from a right foot stress fracture injury, and both players are seeking their first tour-level main draw wins since their respective injuries occurred.

"It won't be an easy match," Brady said. "There never is an easy match at this level. It’ll be a tough one and I know she was out a little bit for injury as well. I hope it's a good match and I'm excited to play."