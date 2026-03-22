Gibson handles Jovic for fifth top 20 win as Rybakina awaits

Qualifier Talia Gibson picked up her fifth top 20 in March alone against Iva Jovic, setting up a fourth-round showdown with Elena Rybakina in Miami. Rybakina defeated Marta Kostyuk in straight sets.

MIAMI -- Just one month ago, Talia Gibson wasn't even playing a WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz event, electing to play at the ITF level during the Middle East Swing as she was ranked No. 112 in the PIF WTA Rankings.

Now, following a remarkable quarterfinal run at Indian Wells where she earned her first three top 20 wins, Gibson booked her spot in the Round of 16 at the Miami Open with her fifth top 20 win, defeating Iva Jovic 6-2 6-2, one day after getting past Naomi Osaka in straight sets.

"She's a really competitive player," Gibson said of Jovic to press. "She's very fast. I knew I needed to take more opportunities to try and open up the court when I could and be super aggressive."

Gibson's now reached back-to-back WTA 1000 Round of 16's for the first time, and will face World No. 2 Elena Rybakina for a spot in the

The Australian was essentially flawless Sunday afternoon, not facing a single break point and winning around 80% of points on both her first and second serve. On her returns, she displayed impeccable precision and power, often hitting down the line winners, forcing Jovic to the corners and controlling the points.

Courtside, the conditions played in favor of the powerful Gibson. The higher temperatures, minimal breeze created a fast court that Gibson seemed to be ease into.

With Gibson leading 4-2 on Jovic's serve, Gibson saved game point with a backhand, down-the-line winner that grazed the line as Jovic briefly paused looking at the line thinking the ball was out. Rather, it was a testament to Gibson's precision.

Jovic couldn't find an answer for Gibson in their first career tour-level meeting, though the American won their previous meeting on grass court at the Lexus Ilkley Open 125. Often, Jovic couldn't get enough pace when facing Gibson's serves, and it was fitting the match point was an easy smash winner at the net for Gibson.

Whether Gibson can reach back-to-back WTA 1000 quarterfinals will be determined her she can overcome Australian Open champion and Indian Wells Rybakina, who earned a routine 6-3, 6-4 win over Marta Kostyuk.

"I'm happy with the way I served today," said Rybakina, who also defeated Kostyuk at Indian Wells earlier in March. "Today, Marta was trying to step in, same way as Indian Wells, but it's more difficult here on this court with the conditions. I think I was solid pretty much throughout the whole match, and some moments (I) got lucky with the net cord and maybe some lines, but I'm happy with the results."

Against Kostyuk, the difference Friday would be two break points for Rybakina -- one in each set -- and holding on all her service games.

In the first set, she broke the Ukrainian to take a 3-1 lead, and in the second set she notched the pivotal break in Kostyuk's penultimate service game. In that game, Kostyuk double faulted to give Rybakina the advantage in the deuce before Rybakina winner down the line.

Though only recording one ace, Rybakina won 85% of her first service points. Frequently, Kostyuk struggled when receiving, specifically on her backhand, and had several unforced errors. They played each at Indian Wells in the third round, a similar Rybakina straight sets win.

Rybakina beats Kostyuk in Miami to set up Gibson showdown

"I'm happy with the way I served today," Rybakina said. "Today, Marta was trying to step in, same way as Indian Wells, but it's more difficult here on this court with the conditions. I think I was solid pretty much throughout the whole match, and some moments (I) got lucky with the net cord and maybe some lines, but I'm happy with the results."

Rybakina is now the only player on the WTA Tour to reach the Round of 16 at all four WTA 1000 events thus far into the season.

Coming off a run to the final at Indian Wells, the Kazakh said she took a few days to rest and recover, but only had one day of actual practice before her first match because of rain in Miami.

"It's all challenging, but for now, everything worked out for me well and all the small things aligned so I'm managing," Rybakina said.

As for Gibson, Rybakina said she didn't know much her next opponent, other than the fact that she's playing well as of late.

"I think it's going to be an amazing opportunity to play her, and I'm just looking forward to the experience," Gibson said. "I think it's going to be a great learning opportunity for me."