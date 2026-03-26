Six for Six: Gauff breaks down Muchova to reach first Miami Open final

Coco Gauff broke Karolina Muchova six times to reach her first-ever Miami Open final and has defeated the Czech in all six meetings. She awaits either World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka or No. 2 Elena Rybakina in the championship.

MIAMI -- World No. 4 Coco Gauff is through to the Miami Open final. Defeating No. 13 seed Karolina Muchova 6-1, 6-1 in a masterclass performance, the Miami area native will compete for her 12th WTA Driven by Mercedes-Benz title after reaching her sixth WTA 1000 final.

After conceding an early break, Gauff went on to win 12 of the final 13 games to secure the win in one hour and 20 minutes, highlighted by her six breaks of Muchova's serve. She's now undefeated vs. the Czech in six matches and twice in 2026.

"I had some tough matches this year, but it's better than last year," Gauff said to press on her start to the season. "I think it just comes with growing my game and trying to make my game more sound, and I think I feel the improvements are happening -- especially with my forehand -- I was happy with how it's been this whole tournament.

"I said earlier that I've been practicing well and I've just been waiting for it to click. I think it's not obviously fully clicked, but I think it is clicking."

In Saturday's final, Gauff awaits either World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka or No. 2 Elena Rybakina, who close out the night session Thursday. Gauff has faced Sabalenka 12 times, most recently at Madrid, Roland Garros and WTA Finals Riyadh all in 2025, with the American winning in France. In contrast, Gauff has faced Rybakina just once, a three-set win at Toronto in 2022.

In her last three matches, Muchova was broken just once and faced just two break points combined in her previous matches against Victoria Mboko and Alexandra Eala. On Thursday, she didn't hold a single service game in the opening set, and not until she was down 1-4 in the second set. Statistically, Muchova won just 51% of her first service points and 20% of her second service points.

Muchova had her chance in each of them, as four of her five service games went to a deuce, but Muchova struggled on her biggest weapon, her forehand, which was the cause of 26 of her total 37 unforced errors. Frequently after Gauff hit more of a lofted ball, Muchova would time her hits at the climax of the bounce, but the ball would sail long out of play.

To Gauff's credit, she developed the points by targeting Muchova's backhand frequently, and on occasion, Muchova mid-point would adjust her body positioning to force the shot to her forehand. It just wasn't Muchova's day, evident when she flung her racket, put her hands on her knees with her head down, giving Gauff another game point at ad-40 in the second game of the second set. Gauff finished with just 17 winners to 12 unforced errors, capitalizing on 77% of her first service points.

The 22-year-old Gauff dictated many of the points. Up 3-0, 30-15, she swung Muchova back and forth across the baseline, setting up a cross-court forehand winner, and on game point, she strategically mixed in a high-arching shot to reset herself and create space for a winner.

"I don't really know because she's such a great player," Gauff said to press on what makes her match up well with Muchova. "Athletically, we're both pretty athletic players. We can cover a lot of court. I feel maybe I have to make her go for the bigger shots sometimes.

"You would think this one of those matchups where I would enter with a little bit of ease, but I'm just as nervous as the first time we played."

Muchova's day was summarized best, when down a set and four games to love tied at 15-all, she had come to the net after an outstretched Gauff lofted the ball to keep the ball in play. But on the overhead volley, Muchova smashed it straight to Gauff -- who unexpected it -- and Gauff's hit just grazed the sideline.

The Czech eventually stopped the streak of 10 consecutive games with her lone hold of the game, but that would be the last high for Muchova, as Gauff became the youngest American to reach the Miami Open final since Serena Williams in 2003.