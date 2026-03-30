WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Social Buzz

Garcia announces first pregnancy: 'The family is growing'

Social Buzz
2m read 30 Mar 2026 7h ago
Caroline_Garcia-_US_Open_2025_-_Day_2-DSC_3457
Jimmie48/WTA

Summary

Former World No. 4 Caroline Garcia is expecting her first child with husband Borja Duran, with whom she hosts her popular "Tennis Insider Club" podcast.

Champions Reel: How Caroline Garcia won the 2022 WTA Finals Fort Worth

05:00
Caroline Garcia, WTA Finals 2022

Less than a year after her retirement from tennis, former World No. 4 Caroline Garcia is adding the title of first-time mom to her rapidly-expanding resume.

Garcia announced Sunday that she is expecting her first child with husband Borja Duran, with whom she hosts her popular "Tennis Insider Club" podcast.

The couple jointly announced their impending new arrival with a post to social media, where they were seen holding sonogram photos on the beach at a Mexican resort.

"The family is growing," Garcia wrote alongside the photos.

The now-32-year-old Frenchwoman retired from the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz after losing in the first round of the US Open last summer, having received a proper farewell at Roland Garros earlier in the year. The 2022 WTA Finals singles  champion announced at the start of 2025 that last season would mark her farewell, after candidly opening up on the pressures that impacted her both on and off the court in pursuit of success since first breaking through as a teenager more than a decade earlier.

That frankness has made her "Tennis Insider Club" podcast, which debuted in 2024, a must-listen in any tennis fan's media diet, as she and Duran interview the players, coaches and influencers through the lens of someone who's been through it all. 

"Obviously you can always achieve more, and I was dreaming of achieving more," the two-time Roland Garros doubles champion said after the "great run" of her playing career closed. "But I'm very happy and [at] peace with my decision to move forward with my life and close the chapter of being a tennis player."

She and Duran married last July after getting engaged in June 2024. 

Must See

Garcia's happy news was met with a host of congratulatory messages from her peers, notably including her one-time Billie Jean King Cup teammate Alizé Cornet, former World No. 1 Garbiñe Muguruza, who recently gave birth to son Marcos, and Ons Jabeur, who will welcome her own son next month.

WTA Staff

Summary

Former World No. 4 Caroline Garcia is expecting her first child with husband Borja Duran, with whom she hosts her popular "Tennis Insider Club" podcast.

Champions Reel: How Caroline Garcia won the 2022 WTA Finals Fort Worth

05:00
Caroline Garcia, WTA Finals 2022