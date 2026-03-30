Garcia announces first pregnancy: 'The family is growing'

Former World No. 4 Caroline Garcia is expecting her first child with husband Borja Duran, with whom she hosts her popular "Tennis Insider Club" podcast.

Less than a year after her retirement from tennis, former World No. 4 Caroline Garcia is adding the title of first-time mom to her rapidly-expanding resume.

Garcia announced Sunday that she is expecting her first child with husband Borja Duran, with whom she hosts her popular "Tennis Insider Club" podcast.

The couple jointly announced their impending new arrival with a post to social media, where they were seen holding sonogram photos on the beach at a Mexican resort.

"The family is growing," Garcia wrote alongside the photos.

The now-32-year-old Frenchwoman retired from the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz after losing in the first round of the US Open last summer, having received a proper farewell at Roland Garros earlier in the year. The 2022 WTA Finals singles champion announced at the start of 2025 that last season would mark her farewell, after candidly opening up on the pressures that impacted her both on and off the court in pursuit of success since first breaking through as a teenager more than a decade earlier.

That frankness has made her "Tennis Insider Club" podcast, which debuted in 2024, a must-listen in any tennis fan's media diet, as she and Duran interview the players, coaches and influencers through the lens of someone who's been through it all.

"Obviously you can always achieve more, and I was dreaming of achieving more," the two-time Roland Garros doubles champion said after the "great run" of her playing career closed. "But I'm very happy and [at] peace with my decision to move forward with my life and close the chapter of being a tennis player."

She and Duran married last July after getting engaged in June 2024.

Garcia's happy news was met with a host of congratulatory messages from her peers, notably including her one-time Billie Jean King Cup teammate Alizé Cornet, former World No. 1 Garbiñe Muguruza, who recently gave birth to son Marcos, and Ons Jabeur, who will welcome her own son next month.