Vote: What was the best shot of the week?

We've rounded up the five hottest shots from the WTA tournaments in Charleston and Bogota this week. Which do you think was the best? Check them out and make sure to vote for your favorite.

It's officially the Clay-Court swing, which means more sliding, more slicing, more drop shots, more movement and more variety.

All of that has been on display this week at the WTA 500 Credit One Charleston Open and the WTA 250 Copa Colsanitas Colsubsidio in Bogota, Colombia.

We've combed through all the matches thus far from those two tournaments and rounded up our five favorite shots.

Check them out below, and make sure to vote for your WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz shot of the week at the bottom.

Diana Shnaider's drop shot on the run

Facing her third break point of the game early in the second set, Diana Shnaider pushed Jessica Pegula deep into the corner with a crosscourt forehand. The American lobbed it back, and Shnaider rushed to the net and pounded another forehand deep. Pegula's backhand lob sent Shnaider running backwards, and on the run, from behind the baseline, she kept the point alive with a forehand into the middle of the court. Pegula then attempted a drop shot, hoping to take advantage of Shnaider's positioning, but she got there and hit a spectacular drop-shot winner of her own.

Pegula took that set and the next one for the 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win.

Hot shot: Shnaider's incredible hustle and touch on the run in Charleston

Sofia Kenin's backhand winner

Leading 4-3, 30-15 in the second set, Sofia Kenin hit a high ball into the service box, which Iva Jovic ripped crosscourt. But Kenin was positioned perfectly, and she countered with a backhand winner that Jovic couldn't cover with her outstretched racquet.

Jovic got the last laugh, though, winning 7-5, 7-5.

Hot shot: Sofia Kenin gets out of jail with backhand beauty in Charleston

Iva Jovic's backhand winner

We stay with the Jovic-Kenin match, but this time it was the 18-year-old with the hot shot. After Jovic managed to return an excellent lob from Kenin from well behind the baseline, the Americans returned to neutral footing and exchanged groundstrokes. But when Jovic hit a forehand down the line she gained the upper hand, and on the next ball hit a sparkling backhand winner to the other side of the court.

Hot shot: Iva Jovic turns defense into attack in Charleston

Jazmin Ortenzi's forehand winner down the line

It doesn't get much more clutch than this. At 5-5 in the second-set tiebreak against Camila Osorio, World No. 206 Jazmin Ortenzi ended a marathon 24-shot rally with a brilliant forehand winner down the line.

That brought up match point, which Ortenzi converted for her first Top 100 win and first WTA quarterfinal.

Hot shot: Ortenzi ends 24-shot lung-buster with clutch forehand in Bogota

Diana Shnaider's running forehand winner down the line

We finish full circle with Shnaider, in her earlier match against Leylah Fernandez. Looking to convert a break point to go up 5-3 in the first set, Shnaider was pushed deep into the corner by a Fernandez backhand. The return landed softly in the service box, and the approaching Fernandez picked it off and flicked it crosscourt. Shnaider sprinted to the other end of the court and hit a stunning forehand winner down the line.

"If you are gonna break, break in style," the commenter said after the winner.

We agree.

Shnaider won the match 6-3, 6-0.