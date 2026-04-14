Legend Bio: Lindsay Davenport

Lindsay Davenport finished her career with 55 WTA singles titles, a total that stood as the most by any American woman for nearly two decades. Her reign was built on a foundation of first-strike power and precision, a style that delivered three Grand Slam singles titles, an Olympic gold medal, and 98 weeks as world No.1.

Davenport captured her major crowns in a dominant three-year span, starting with the 1998 US Open, where defeated world No.1 Martina Hingis in the final. The following year, she triumphed at Wimbledon and in 2000, she won the Australian Open. All three titles were wrought without the loss of a set. Her Olympic moment came first, at the 1996 Atlanta Games, where she defeated four Top 10 players for the gold medal. She also secured the season-ending WTA Finals title in 1999.

Davenport’s consistency was staggering. She finished the year as World No.1 on four separate occasions (1998, 2001, 2004, 2005), a feat matched only by Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, and Steffi Graf at the time. She compiled a 753-194 career singles record, winning 79.5% of her matches. Her 55 titles included multiple wins at events ranging from Tokyo and Stanford to Stuttgart and Zürich. She was a finalist in 38 other tournaments, including four more Grand Slam finals, at the Australian Open (2000, 2005) and Wimbledon (2000, 2005).

With 38 WTA titles, Davenport's doubles career was also formidable. She won the French Open in 1996, the US Open in 1997, and Wimbledon in 1999 and was a finalist at the Australian Open on six occasions. She also won three WTA Finals doubles titles (1996, 1997, 1998) and spent 32 weeks as the world No.1 in doubles, holding the top spot in both singles and doubles simultaneously for three weeks in 2000.

Davenport's legacy includes numerous peer-voted honors. She was named the WTA Tour Player of the Year in 1998 and 1999 and received the Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award in 2004. After giving birth to her first child in 2007, she made a celebrated return to the tour, winning titles in quick succession at Bali and Québec City and earning the WTA Comeback Player of the Year award.

Davenport retired as the all-time prize money leader, the first woman to surpass $22 million in career earnings. She and her husband, Jon Leach, have four children. She remains a key voice in the sport as a lead analyst for Tennis Channel and was appointed captain of the U.S. Billie Jean King Cup team in 2024. Fittingly, she was a member of three title-winning line-ups in the team competition (1996, 1999, 2000) and her record of 11 years on the team is the most by an American.