Sabalenka's 'two personalities' take center stage in 'Esquire' cover story

Aryna Sabalenka, the top-ranked WTA tennis player, reveals her dual personalities in a feature for Esquire magazine's "Mavericks of Sports" issue. Known for her aggressive on-court demeanor, she balances it with a completely different persona off the court. She speak

Aryna Sabalenka got to the top of women's tennis through passion, determination, and a desire to probe people wrong. But the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz's biggest hitter says she's staying there by dialing all that back -- maybe.

The World No. 1 graces a digital cover of Esquire magazine's "Mavericks of Sports" issue this week, where she opens up about what she calls her "two personalities" on and off the court, and how learning to, as the title of the accompany feature story says, "mellow out" has helped her become her best self.

"Until the end of my life, I’ll have to do something where I’m that aggressive ... because I feel like I’m balancing these two personalities really well," she tells writer Michael Sebastian. "On the court, I’m quite aggressive, quite emotional, which I need to be to pull out my best tennis. Off the court, I’m a completely different person."

That duality is also present in the clothing she wears for the accompanying photo shoot.

Across the spread by Emily Soto, she wears a mix of luxury labels and statement pieces, such as a blue fur coat on the cover, sheer fabrics including a negligee-style look paired with a see-through skirt, and sharply styled designer outfits that emphasize both power and elegance.

In the spread, she confesses that she'd be either a boxer or a plus-size model -- owing to her strong 6-foot frame -- if not a tennis player.

"I think I'd be good at it," she jokes.

But the main takeaway from Sabalenka's latest turn in the spotlight? She continues to step into her personal power just as much as her tennis game as her identity as a star of the sport has taken shape. And that balance proves key not only as she racks up trophies, but also in how she celebrates them.

"When I’m in the preseason or during a tournament, I’m not drinking at all. But I have my moments, like when it’s a big win of course I party and drink," she says. "To cut everything out from your life is not healthy."

Click here to read the full feature story in Esquire.