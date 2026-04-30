Rome retrospective: Looking back at Paolini's historic title, one year later

In the moment of her career, Jasmine Paolini became the first Italian women's singles champion at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in four decades. We look back at that historic title, and her final against Coco Gauff, ahead of this year's Italian Open.

Before last year's final against Coco Gauff in Rome, Jasmine Paolini remembers being nervous.

She had lost two painful finals the year before, at Roland Garros and then Wimbledon, and she really didn't want to let this one get away.

And there was plenty on the line on Campo Centrale, more than just rankings points, prize money and momentum. This was Paolini's home tournament, Italian President Sergio Mattarella was in the building and the giddy Italian fans were wishfully hoping to see an Italian women's singles champion for the first time in four decades.

Though Paolini had won four of her first five matches at the Italian Open in straight sets, she didn't think she was playing particularly well leading up to the final. She was especially tested in the quarterfinals, falling behind a set and 4-0 to Diana Shnaider before taking the next six games to force a decider. She breezed in the third for the comeback 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-2 win.

Her final opponent, Gauff, would be her stiffest test of the tournament -- on paper, at least. The then-World No. 3 -- and current No. 3, for that matter -- was coming off a run to the Madrid final, which included a 6-1, 6-1 beatdown of Iga Swiatek in just 64 minutes. She had also won 10 of her last 11 WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz matches on clay, two of those coming against Mirra Andreeva.

Three weeks later, she would win the French Open, her second career Grand Slam.

Despite her nerves, Paolini had regulated her emotions by the time she stepped on court, and from the very first ball she knew she was locked in.

The first three games went against serve, but Paolini broke that streak with a hold for 3-1. At 5-4, she held at love to take the first set as a slight drizzle began to fall.

'Forza' in Rome: Paolini takes the title and sweeps to national glory

That bit of rain did nothing to dampen the Italian crowd's energy, nor Paolini's game. She was even stronger in the second set, clinching the match with an unreturned serve for a resounding 6-4, 6-2 win. The second it was over she stretched her arms out wide, smiling from ear to ear in pure jubilation, soaking in the moment of her career.

Not since 1985, when Raffaella Reggi won the title, had an Italian woman been the last one standing at Italy's biggest tournament.

"It's a dream to win in Rome, for every kid that's playing in Italy," she said after the match. "I'm enjoying the moment. It's an amazing one."

After the win, Paolini got the presidential treatment, spending a few minutes with a congratulatory Mattarella.

"It's not every day that you can play in front of Mattarella," the World No. 8 said ahead of this year's Internazionali BNL d'Italia. "After the match I met him, and [I was] very tense, because it's a weird situation for a normal person, you know?"

The following day, making the sweetest week of her career even sweeter, an exhausted Paolini won the doubles title with countrywoman and close friend Sara Errani, completing the Rome sweep. That match required a comeback similar to Paolini's quarterfinal against Shnaider, with the Italian duo winning 6-4, 7-5 after trailing Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens 4-0 in both sets.

Heading into Rome this year, Paolini is still looking for her first breakthrough run of 2026. Her first match of the year on clay, in Stuttgart, was a lopsided loss to Zeynep Sonmez in just 75 minutes. She picked up a win over Laura Siegemund the following week in Madrid, but lost her next match in straights to red-hot Hailey Baptiste.

But despite those underwhelming results, she returns to the Internazionali BNL d'Italia with expectations, and with fresh memories of her historic title. She's quick to point out, though, that every week, every year and every tournament are distinct, and circumstances on the WTA Tour are always changing. To compare and try to replicate moments from the past is a waste of energy.

Her goal is to repeat as champion, of course, but also to enjoy the tournament and the moment. As she did in 2025, the approach is to take it day by day, match by match.

That helps take the pressure off, and it's a mindset that helped her win the title last year.

"I try to say to myself that it's kind of stupid to feel the pressure," Paolini said. "I want to enjoy this year. I won the title last year, I'm so happy about it. This year is gonna be another story. Hopefully I can play more than one match, and hopefully I can enjoy the tournament as long as possible.

"The thing that I did last year is something unbelievable, so I cannot even compare. It's tough to make it better, but it's stupid to compare. Let's write another story this year."