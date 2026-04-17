Muchova finally solves Gauff to set Stuttgart semi showdown with Svitolina

Karolina Muchova notched her first win in seven tries vs. Coco Gauff, slating herself for a showdown with Elina Svitolina in the semifinals in Stuttgart.

STUTTGART, Germany -- It's been a long time coming for Karolina Muchova! In a matchup that's been historically in favor of World No. 3 Coco Gauff, the Czech emerged victorious 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in Stuttgart to get her first win in seven tries against Gauff.

Stuttgart: Scores | Draws | Order of play

Muchova advances to her fourth semifinal of 2026 at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, while Gauff bows out of Stuttgart yet to have moved past the quarterfinals in the tournament.

Muchova is now primed for a semifinal showdown with No. 4 seed Elina Svitolina, who's into her fifth semifinal of the season after defeating Linda Noskova 7-6 (2), 7-5. She's yet to beat the Ukranian in three meetings, but this will be their first meeting on clay, having last played in Miami third round last year -- a Svitolina three-sets win.

As always, Friday was a new chance to take down Gauff, but interestingly, this was their first meeting on clay. Muchova notched a decisive break early in the first set, taking a 2-1 lead courtesy of Gauff double fault. Gauff's 13 unforced errors on her forehand characterized the set, and Muchova's break in the final game secured the first set -- the first time she's been able to do that vs. Gauff.

"I think she's unbelievable player on clay, Muchova said to press. "I feel her last-year clay season, Roland Garros champion, just incredible mover. So I just knew that I have to play really well to get a chance to win.

"I just tried to play my game, as well. I tried to slice it up, break her rhythm, and it was working today."

In the second, both Gauff and Muchova showcased top quality initially first half, highlighted by a four-deuce Muchova service game at 2-2, which Gauff eventually scored the break. That started a stretch of four straight breaks, but Muchova dropped serve again at 5-5, sending a backhand long similar to the one that sent the match to a decider.

The trend of timely breaks continued into the third set. After holding at 3-2, Muchova broke Gauff for the fifth and final time to take a 4-2 lead. In the next game, Muchova's clutch service performance showed, saving three break points to get the match back on serve for Gauff, highlighted by a cross-court backhand that Gauff couldn't muster enough strength at the net.

Similar to Muchova, Svitolina found away to get a win over an opponent she couldn't solve, though this was just the third meeting against Noskova. The Ukrainian's performance was anchored by top-drawer serving and an ability to raise her level in clutch moments.

Svitolina holds off late Noskova charge to reach Stuttgart semis

Svitolina, who landed 70% of her first serves and fired 11 aces in total, did not face a break point until she served for the match at 5-3 in the second set. But Noskova conjured one up with an excellent drop shot, then made full use of her chance by hammering an off forehand winner.

"I talked with my coach briefly to analyze the things that I did well. I think serve really kept me today in the match, and I cannot complain about that," Svitolina said to press. "Here the ball is flying quite quick through the air, and I'm really happy I could adjust few things and serve really well."

The Czech's sudden momentum took her through three straight games as she levelled at 5-5, then held two break points for 6-5. Here, Svitolina demonstrated all her resilience. The World No. 7 saved one with a one-two punch and the second with an ace. Another one-two punch got her the hold, and -- in very on-brand fashion -- she saved her finest winner for the finishing line, firing a backhand pass past Noskova to break for the match.

In just her third career appearance in Stuttgart, Svitolina advances to the last four for the second time (following 2021). She now owns a 23-5 record in 2026.