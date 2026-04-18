Kostyuk, Podrez to play in first all-Ukrainian WTA final in Rouen

World No. 28 Marta Kostyuk and main-draw debutant Veronika Podrez will compete in the first all-Ukrainian WTA final at the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole.

The singles final at the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole in France is set, and it will be a historic occasion, as top seeded Marta Kostyuk and qualifier Veronika Podrez will compete in the first all-Ukrainian final on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

The World No. 28 Kostyuk rolled into Sunday's final in Rouen, dropping three games in a 6-3, 6-0 semifinal victory over Tatjana Maria that lasted 59 minutes. As the No. 1 seed, she eyes to follow fellow Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, who won the title in Rouen last year as the top seed, too. She's seeking her second career title.

Podrez fires 28 winners in Rouen vs. Boulter; into semis on tour debut

"Because I played Tatjana a few times before, I know her game, and I think her game allows me to play aggressive and not afraid of the change of pace," Kostyuk said from Rouen. "I'm excited for the final, the final is always amazing. It's going to be a first-time final for her so she's going to be nervous. She's young."

For Podrez, Rouen has been a memorable tournament for the 19 year old as she's reached the final in her main draw debut at a tour level event.

Ranked No. 209 in singles, she emerged out of a qualifiers, defeating wild card and 2024 Rouen champion Sloane Stephens, World No. 41 Elisabetta Cocciaretto and most recently Katie Boulter en route to the final.

This time last year, she was ranked No. 435, and throughout her young career, has won a variety of ITF titles, most notably a 75K in Poitiers, France last October, and a 35K in The Hague, Netherlands in February.

Podrez was scheduled to face Sorana Cirstea in the semifinals, but Cirstea withdrew because of a lower-leg injury, and therefore Podrez advanced via walkover. Regardless of the walkover, she had become the first qualifier to make the Rouen semifinal at the WTA 250-level, surpassing quarterfinal runs by Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah in 2025 and Elena-Gabriela Ruse in 2024.