Rybakina returns to winner's circle in Stuttgart with straight-sets win over Muchova

Elena Rybakina claimed her 13th WTA title Sunday in Stuttgart, defeating Karolina Muchova 7-5, 6-1 in 1 hour and 18 minutes to win the 2026 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. After 12 titles in 12 different tournaments, it marks the first repeat title of her career.

It was bound to happen eventually.

Elena Rybakina began her career with 12 titles in 12 different tournaments, but after defeating Karolina Muchova 7-5, 6-1 in 1 hour and 18 minutes Sunday in Stuttgart, the pattern has been broken. The 2024 champion has won two titles at one event for the first time in her career by winning the 2026 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

“Thank you to all the sponsors and everyone who made this tournament possible,” Rybakina said during the trophy presentation. “It really feels like home, and you just want to come back every year.”

Her path to the trophy wasn’t exactly smooth. Rybakina finished the week with three straight-sets victories, but in between those routine wins she had to save two match points in a three-hour quarterfinal thriller against Leylah Fernandez just to reach the semifinals.

By week’s end, though, the World No. 2 was back to operating at full strength, closing out the tournament with authority to secure her 13th WTA singles title and second of 2026. She improved to 13-12 in finals in her career.

Rybakina’s latest triumph gives her six WTA 500 titles and five titles on clay. The two-time Grand Slam champion also owns two WTA 1000 trophies and a WTA Finals crown.

Oh, and now (at least) two Porsches for her collection.

Déjà vu: The championship match that delivered her newest addition to the garage felt strikingly similar to Rybakina’s semifinal win over Mirra Andreeva. In that match, she broke early to build a first-set lead, was broken back, and found herself level at 5-5 before winning the last two games to take the set.

Against Muchova, an early break helped her build a 5-2 lead in the opening set. Muchova held and then broke for 5-4 as Rybakina served for the set, then leveled at 5-all, before Rybakina again claimed the final two games to close out the set.

Against Andreeva, Rybakina won eight of the last nine games to reach the final. Against Muchova, she won eight of the last nine games to capture the trophy.

The stat lines? Nearly identical. She hit 23 winners to 18 unforced errors and won 83% of her first-serve points against Andreeva. In the final, she produced 24 winners (many off the forehand), 19 unforced errors and won 78% of her first-serve points. She broke four times in each match.

Final thoughts: The title strengthens Rybakina’s hold on to No. 2 in the PIF WTA Singles Rankings, but perhaps more notably, it will move her into the top spot in the Race to Riyadh, nudging her ahead of Aryna Sabalenka for now.

New hardware secured! 🏆@lenarybakina takes home her second singles title of the 2026 season. #PorscheTennis pic.twitter.com/lbL11i3Qz7 — wta (@WTA) April 19, 2026

It’s prime positioning heading into the Madrid-Rome-Roland Garros stretch. A few positions behind her in the race is Muchova, who is poised to hold serve at No. 5 after an impressive showing in Stuttgart. En route to the final, she defeated both Coco Gauff and Elina Svitolina, opponents she entered the week a combined 0-9 against.

Unfortunately for her, she ran into a buzzsaw in the form of Rybakina.

“It was a really good week for me,” Muchova said during her post-match press conference. “I beat players I have never beaten before. I had some tough battles. Of course, it could have been a little better... but I have to give credit to Elena. I think she played really well, really fast. I was probably a little bit tired from the last two matches that I played here, but all credit to her.”

Muchova, who reached her second final of the season after winning the title in Doha in February, is set to rise to World No. 11 on Monday as she continues knocking on the door of a return to the Top 10.