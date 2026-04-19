Kostyuk wins all-Ukrainian derby to claim second WTA singles title in Rouen

In a historic first, Marta Kostyuk and Veronika Podrez met in an all-Ukrainian WTA final Sunday in Rouen. But only one could leave with the title and Kostyuk defeated the 19-year-old in straight sets to capture her second singles crown.

Marta Kostyuk and Veronika Podrez made history in Rouen, becoming the first pair of Ukrainians to meet in a WTA final. But only one could leave with the champion’s trophy.

On Sunday, it was Kostyuk. The No. 1 seed wasn’t to be denied, defeating Podrez 6-3, 6-4 in 1 hour and 21 minutes to win the 2026 Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole title. The victory caps a dream week for Kostyuk, who claimed her second WTA singles title, and her first in more than three years.

"This match today was not just a match," Kostyuk said during the trophy presentation. "It was a historical moment for Ukrainian tennis. First time two Ukrainians playing in the final. I know how much work, sacrifice, tears and sweat goes into this sport and to be able to be on this stage. So I'm incredibly proud of Ukrainian tennis right now.

"We have (five) Top 100 players, and I hope that this match, and me and Veronika, will be able to inspire more kids to try the sport, to pick up a racket for the first time and truly enjoy the emotion and passion and everything that this sport brings."

When Podrez's final ball landed just wide, the emotion hit Kostyuk immediately, nearly bringing her to her knees. On the other side of the net, it capped an equally inspired run from the 19-year-old Podrez, who reached her first WTA final in her tour-level debut after advancing through qualifying -- a breakthrough that fell just short of a fairytale ending.

Match report: From the start, the final promised a back-and-forth battle. Showing no nerves in the biggest moment of her young career, Podrez broke in the opening game. Kostyuk responded by winning three straight games to take a 3-1 lead, but Podrez again showed poise, breaking back and then saving a break point to level at 3-3.

Kostyuk answered once more. She again reeled off three straight games, winning 12 of the last 13 points to take the first set in just over half an hour. Her level peaked during that stretch, finishing the set with 16 winners to six unforced errors.

Kostyuk started the second set stronger, breaking in the opening game and consolidating for 2-0. After Podrez held for 2-1, three consecutive breaks left them tied at 3-all. Overcoming a brief bout of double faults, Kostyuk steadied for a crucial hold for 4-4 and then secured an even bigger break for 5-4, earning the chance to serve out the match.

There were no missteps from there. A running forehand winner brought Kostyuk to match point, and when Podrez's reply sailed wide, she was a champion once more.

All-surface player: With her first clay-court title, Kostyuk now owns titles on all three surfaces at the WTA level across singles and doubles. Her two singles titles -- both WTA 250s -- came on hard courts and clay. She also has two doubles titles, one on hard courts and one on grass.

Have a day, @marta_kostyuk ! 👏🤩👏



Marta Kostyuk defeats Veronika Podrez 6–3, 6–4 to claim her second WTA singles title.#OpenRouen pic.twitter.com/sUlbdDJNPj — wta (@WTA) April 19, 2026

She has finished runner-up three times at WTA 500 events, including earlier this year in Brisbane, where she fell to Aryna Sabalenka. Two of those finals came on hard courts and one on clay. Among her 12 career Top 10 wins, seven have come on hard courts, four on clay and one on grass.

Final thoughts: Kostyuk is showing some of the best form of her career. She finished with 34 winners to 23 unforced errors and broke Podrez six times in Sunday's final, which she entered as the favorite. The result is a projected to lift her to No. 23 in Monday's PIF WTA Singles Rankings, inching her closer to a return to the Top 20.

For Podrez, the week marks a major breakthrough. She became the third player in the last two seasons to reach a final on debut, joining Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah and Lilli Tagger. She is expected to rise to World No. 147, marking not only her Top 150 debut, but her first appearance inside the Top 200.

A name to watch, Podrez impressed again during the trophy ceremony. Having lived in France for several years, she delivered her speech in French, a final gesture that earned warm applause from the Rouen crowd.