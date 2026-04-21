Swiatek reviews Asako Yuzuki's 'Butter,' shows off new kitchen skills

At last, a long-awaited book review! Iga Swiatek shared that one of the best books she read last year was Asako Yuzuki's novel "Butter," and she complemented the review with a breakfast sandwich tutorial.

It's been a bit since well-known bibliophile Iga Swiatek dropped a book review, but she returned on Tuesday to discuss one of her favorite reads from 2025.

She thoroughly enjoyed Asako Yuzuki's novel Butter, which she read during Indian Wells last year, and it even inspired her to mess around in the kitchen.

"The subject matter is different from what I usually read," the World No. 4, rocking a sweet Rolling Stones tee, explained. "Because it's a book about journalism. But for me, it's mainly about cooking. I really can't cook, and the book inspired me to try to prepare a few dishes."

The 25-time WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz champion proceeded to do a little breakfast tutorial. ("It's the only thing I can make," she quipped.)

One of Swiatek's go-to breakfasts is a bagel with egg, bacon and avocado, but in the absence of a bagel, she settled for a sandwich.

"I'm glad I could broaden my horizon," Swiatek said as she cut up tomatoes, sliced bread and cooked bacon. "And due to psychological aspects, read more about a totally different culture. So it really was an interesting experience. I had new experiences regarding flavor while reading, which was amazing because I don't have a super refined palate."

As she put the finishing touches on the sandwich, she added that reading Butter was similar to watching a movie, in that it was written very visually.

Click here to read Swiatek's full list of the books she read in 2025, which also includes The Bee Sting, Demon Copperhead, Circle of Days, The Housemaid and The Story of the Lost Child.

A former Mutua Madrid Open champion, Swiatek is playing her second tournament with new coach Francisco Roig. In their first tournament together last week in Stuttgart, she defeated Laura Siegemund in straight sets before falling to Mirra Andreeva in a tough three-setter.

Seeded fourth, she will receive a bye into the second round, and will play her opening match on Thursday.