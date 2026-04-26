Around the Madrid grounds: 'A dream come true', mental game and Monday's slate

From Karolina Pliskova's dream come true to Caty McNally's mental toughness and Monday's high-quality Round of 16 slate, here's the latest buzz from Madrid.

MADRID -- There was one tournament in mind that Karolina Pliskova particular wanted to play this season.

That tournament? The former World No. 1 on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz really wanted to play the Mutua Madrid Open, and she certainly had additional motivation to do so.

Pliskova's sister, former WTA player Kristyna, lives in Madrid with her husband David Hancko, who plays for Spanish football club Atlético Madrid, and it was an opportunity for Pliskova to compete with them in attendance.

"For me it was a dream and it was my biggest goal to play here in Madrid for them," Pliskova said to press after her third round win over Elise Mertens Sunday. "I didn't like the tournament before that much, but because of them, this was my goal for this year to play Madrid so they can come, watch and support.

"Her husband, he plays obviously for Atlético Madrid, so it was tough with his schedule as well to come, but he made it for the first round, and second round, he couldn't. But now he was there, the schedule was perfect for today, so it was great that they were there."

Pliskova certainly put on an entertaining show on Sunday too, rallying from 1-4, [0-40] third-set deficit to defeat Mertens. The Czech has now reached the Round of 16 in Madrid for the second time in her career, eight years after her semifinal run at the 2018 edition. She'll face Madrid debutant Solana Sierra for a spot in the quarterfinals Monday.

Pliskova's still returning to form after recovering from two surgeries on her left foot from a 2024 US Open injury that damaged various ligaments and tendons. She's been using her protected ranking to enter tournaments, and is playing selectively, electing to skip the Sunshine Double, following a third round runs at the Australian Open and in Doha.

Down a third-set break, Pliskova storms back to beat Mertens in Madrid

"I hope to be OK," Pliskova said regarding her recovery plan for tomorrow's Round of 16 match. "Tough to say now. I'm OK now because now it's still a lot of emotions and everything, but I think I'll be fine.

"I was training pretty well to be ready for clay, but of course, matches are a bit different, and this match was also a lot of nerves. Always the body reacts a little bit different to that."

Pliskova will face Madrid debutant Solana Sierra for a spot in the quarterfinals. In their lone meeting, Pliskova defeated the Argentinian 6-1, 6-2 in Doha.

McNally credits her mental game

From one three-set thriller to another, American Caty McNally -- fresh off her first career top 10 win over Victoria Mboko on Friday -- saved two match points vs. Katerina Siniakova in a 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (2) win.

The victory solidified McNally’s first appearance in the Last 16 at the WTA 1000 event, where she will face Marta Kostyuk. For McNally, the match point situations boiled down to her mental toughness, something that she’s been putting an additional focus on as of late.

"I think maybe in the past, I would have folded on those match points or kind of just throw in the towel, but’s really cool to see the mental work paying off," McNally said.

McNally added that a massive part of this work has been journaling, which during changeovers, she’ll read her notes. In addition, she’s been working with a mental wellness coach on her team for about the past year.

"It’s been something the last couple months I've really started to lock in on, and something that has been able to transform my mind on the court and put myself in a position — no matter the day, no matter how I'm feeling, the opponent — I can give myself an opportunity to play my best tennis.

"No matter what's going on, I think it's so easy to think of negatives, think of things that could go wrong, but I think for me — just the controllables, what can I control in those moments. Feeding my brain with positive thoughts, actions that I can control, things that I can take care of."

McNally fell to Kostyuk last week in the second round in Rouen, where Kostyuk eventually won her second career singles title.

Monday’s Round of 16 showdowns

The Madrid action continues with a full slate of singles play as all 16 remaining players will compete for the eight quarterfinal spots: Here’s a rapid breakdown of Monday’s matchups:

Manolo Santana Stadium

NB 1:00 p.m. Aryna Sabalenka vs. Naomi Osaka

Head-to-Head: Tied at 1-1

Last played: Sabalenka 6-2, 6-4 at 2026 Indian Wells Round of 16

NB 4:00 p.m. Coco Gauff vs. Linda Noskova

Head-to-Head: Gauff leads 2-0

Last played: Gauff 6-4, 6-0 at 2023 Cincinnati Round of 16

NB 9:00 p.m. Elena Rybakina vs. Anastasia Potapova

Head-to-Head: Tied at 1-1

Last played: Rybakina 6-1, ret. at 2024 Brisbane quarterfinals

Arantxa Sanchez Stadium

11:00 a.m. Belinda Bencic vs. Hailey Baptiste

First meeting

NB 7:00 p.m. Marta Kostyuk vs. Caty McNally

Head-to-Head: Kostyuk leads 1-0

Last played: Kostyuk 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 at 2026 Rouen second round

Stadium 3

11:00 a.m. Ann Li vs. Leylah Fernandez

Head-to-Head: Li leads 2-0

Last played: Li 6-4, 6-3 at 2026 Doha first round

*Li defeated Fernandez 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 at 2025 Madrid second round

FB Solana Sierra vs. Karolina Pliskova

Head-to-Head: Pliskova leads 1-0

Last played: Pliskova 6-1, 6-2 at 2026 Doha first round

NB 3:00 p.m. Mirra Andreeva vs. Anna Bondar

Head-to-Head: Bondar leads 1-0

Last played: Bondar 7-6 (3), 6-3 at 2023 Lausanne Round of 16