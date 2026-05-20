Stephens advances to French Open qualifying final round; Andreescu, Pliskova fall
Former US Open champion and Roland-Garros runner-up Sloane Stephens moved one step closer to securing a spot in this year’s French Open main draw, but two other notable names - former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova - both fell in the second round Wednesday.
Stephens defeated 29th-seeded Lisa Pigato 6-4, 6-1 and will face Spain’s Leyre Romero Gormaz for one of the 16 qualifying berths in the main draw.
Smooth win 💪#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Ic53NujdD3— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 20, 2026
Pliskova, seeded No. 20 and coming off a strong clay-court season, was defeated 6-3, 6-2 by Marina Bassols Ribera, while No. 25 seed Andreescu fell to Viktoria Hruncakova 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in 2 hours, 39 minutes.
Two former French Open semifinalists also lost Wednesday. No. 22 seed Tamara Zidansek was defeated 6-3, 6-4 by Anna-Lena Friedsam, while Italy's Martina Trevisan fell to ninth-seeded Mayar Sherif 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-1 in a 3-hour, 29-minute contest.
Other Second Round Qualifying Results
- (2) Sinja Kraus def. Noma Noha Akugue 6-7, 6-0, 7-5
- (3) Ashlyn Krueger def. Luisina Giovannini 6-4, 6-3
- (8) Maja Chwalinska def. Carole Moneet 6-0, 6-1
- (15) Alina Korneeva def. Jazmin Ortenzi 4-6, 6-4, 6-2
- (17) Suzan Lamens def. Irina-Camelia Begu 6-4, 6-7, 6-3
- (21) Himeno Sakatsume def. Kathinka Von Deichmann 6-3, 2-6, 6-3
- (27) Kaitlin Quevedo def. Teodora Kostovic 7-6, 3-6, 6-2
- Greet Minnen def. (32) Lola Radivojevic 6-1, 6-2
- Sofia Costoulas def. Mai Hontama 6-4, 6-3
- Elena Pridankina def. Julia Avdeeva 7-5, 6-1
- Leyre Romero Gormaz def. Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-4
- Hanyu Guo vs. Despina Papamichail 6-2, 7-6
- Guiomar Maristany Zuleta De Reales def. (11) Kaja Juvan 6-4, 6-4
- Julia Riera def. Robin Montgomery 2-6, 6-2, 6-1
- Mary Stoiana def. Matilde Jorge 6-4, 6-4