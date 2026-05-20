Stephens advances to French Open qualifying final round; Andreescu, Pliskova fall

Stephens advances towards French Open main draw, defeating Pigato in second round qualifying action. However, Pliskova and Andreescu both suffered second-round losses in Paris.

Former US Open champion and Roland-Garros runner-up Sloane Stephens moved one step closer to securing a spot in this year’s French Open main draw, but two other notable names - former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova - both fell in the second round Wednesday.

Stephens defeated 29th-seeded Lisa Pigato 6-4, 6-1 and will face Spain’s Leyre Romero Gormaz for one of the 16 qualifying berths in the main draw.

Pliskova, seeded No. 20 and coming off a strong clay-court season, was defeated 6-3, 6-2 by Marina Bassols Ribera, while No. 25 seed Andreescu fell to Viktoria Hruncakova 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in 2 hours, 39 minutes.

Two former French Open semifinalists also lost Wednesday. No. 22 seed Tamara Zidansek was defeated 6-3, 6-4 by Anna-Lena Friedsam, while Italy's Martina Trevisan fell to ninth-seeded Mayar Sherif 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-1 in a 3-hour, 29-minute contest.

Other Second Round Qualifying Results