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Match Reaction

Stephens advances to French Open qualifying final round; Andreescu, Pliskova fall

Match Reaction
1m read 20 May 2026 3h ago
Sloane Stephens, Paris 2023

Summary

Stephens advances towards French Open main draw, defeating Pigato in second round qualifying action. However, Pliskova and Andreescu both suffered second-round losses in Paris.

highlights

Mboko bests Boisson in Strasbourg, notches first clay-court win of 2026

03:47
Victoria Mboko, Strasbourg 2026

Former US Open champion and Roland-Garros runner-up Sloane Stephens moved one step closer to securing a spot in this year’s French Open main draw, but two other notable names - former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova - both fell in the second round Wednesday.

Stephens defeated 29th-seeded Lisa Pigato 6-4, 6-1 and will face Spain’s Leyre Romero Gormaz for one of the 16 qualifying berths in the main draw.

Pliskova, seeded No. 20 and coming off a strong clay-court season, was defeated 6-3, 6-2 by Marina Bassols Ribera, while No. 25 seed Andreescu fell to Viktoria Hruncakova 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in 2 hours, 39 minutes.

Two former French Open semifinalists also lost Wednesday. No. 22 seed Tamara Zidansek was defeated 6-3, 6-4 by Anna-Lena Friedsam, while Italy's Martina Trevisan fell to ninth-seeded Mayar Sherif 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-1 in a 3-hour, 29-minute contest.

Other Second Round Qualifying Results

Must See

  • (2) Sinja Kraus def. Noma Noha Akugue 6-7, 6-0, 7-5
  • (3) Ashlyn Krueger def. Luisina Giovannini 6-4, 6-3
  • (8) Maja Chwalinska def. Carole Moneet 6-0, 6-1
  • (15) Alina Korneeva def. Jazmin Ortenzi 4-6, 6-4, 6-2
  • (17) Suzan Lamens def. Irina-Camelia Begu 6-4, 6-7, 6-3
  • (21) Himeno Sakatsume def. Kathinka Von Deichmann 6-3, 2-6, 6-3
  • (27) Kaitlin Quevedo def. Teodora Kostovic 7-6, 3-6, 6-2
  • Greet Minnen def. (32) Lola Radivojevic 6-1, 6-2
  • Sofia Costoulas def. Mai Hontama 6-4, 6-3
  • Elena Pridankina def. Julia Avdeeva 7-5, 6-1
  • Leyre Romero Gormaz def. Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-4
  • Hanyu Guo vs. Despina Papamichail 6-2, 7-6
  • Guiomar Maristany Zuleta De Reales def. (11) Kaja Juvan 6-4, 6-4
  • Julia Riera def. Robin Montgomery 2-6, 6-2, 6-1
  • Mary Stoiana def. Matilde Jorge 6-4, 6-4
WTA Staff

Summary

Stephens advances towards French Open main draw, defeating Pigato in second round qualifying action. However, Pliskova and Andreescu both suffered second-round losses in Paris.

highlights

Mboko bests Boisson in Strasbourg, notches first clay-court win of 2026

03:47
Victoria Mboko, Strasbourg 2026