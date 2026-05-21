Roland Garros 411: Dates, draws, schedule, prize money and more

The 2026 French Open will feature four previous winners of the major and 10 total Grand Slam champions. From dates, prize money, seeds and format, here is everything to know about the clay-court swing's pinnacle event of the season.

The main draw of Roland Garros 2026 is just a few days away as the world's best on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz head to Paris for the second Grand Slam of the season, closing off a spectacular clay-court swing.

World No. 4 Coco Gauff returns to the French capital after claiming her second career Grand Slam last year, while past champions Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejcikova and Jelena Ostapenko seek another hoist of the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen.

Here is everything to know about this year's French Open:

What are the dates for each round?

Matches from Paris will begin on Sunday, May 24 and end with the singles final on Saturday, June 6 and doubles final on June 7. Here are the scheduled dates for each of the draws:

Singles

First round: May 24-26

Second round: May 27-28

Third round: May 29-30

Fourth round: May 31-June 1

Quarterfinals: June 2-3

Semifinals: June 4

Final: June 6

Doubles

First round: May 26-28

Second round: May 29-30

Third round: May 31-June 1

Quarterfinals: June 2-3

Semifinals: June 5

Final: June 7

What is the singles draw and what are the potential matches to watch?

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 2 Elena Rybakina, No. 3 Swiatek and No. 4 Gauff each lead a quarter of the draw, and the earliest Sabalenka and Rybakina could meet would be the final.

Sabalenka, last year's finalist, leads the first quarter and will face Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round. Her quarter also features Jessica Pegula, Naomi Osaka and Madison Keys with quality first round matches in Alexandra Eala vs. Iva Jovic, Victoria Mboko vs. Nikola Bartunkova and Emma Navarro vs. Janice Tjen.

In the second quarter, Gauff opens her title defense against compatriot Taylor Townsend while Amanda Anisimova faces wild card Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah. Last year's breakout star Lois Boisson, who reached the semifinals, meets Anna Kalinskaya, and Linda Noskova encounters Maria Sakkari in notable first round matches.

The third quarter is led by four-time Roland Garros champion Swiatek, who faces Aussie wild card Emerson Jones. Other notable seeded players in this quarter include Elina Svitolina, Belinda Bencic, Marta Kostyuk and Ostapenko. Lastly, two-time Grand Slam champion Rybakina leads the fourth quarter, which also hosts Mirra Andreeva, Jasmine Paolini, 2023 finalist Karolina Muchova and 2021 champion Krejcikova.

As with all Grand Slams, the singles draw will feature 128 players with no first-round byes for any of the top seeds. The 128 player field is comprised of 104 direct entrants based on a ranking, eight wild cards and 16 qualifiers, who advanced to the main draw after three rounds of qualifying.

Stay tuned: A full breakdown of the singles Roland Garros draw

Who are the top seeds and notable wildcards?

Sabalenka leads the field as the top seed in Paris, followed by rivals Rybakina, Swiatek and Gauff. The singles main draw features eight wild cards, including six Frenchwomen and two from reciprocal arrangements with other Grand Slam host federations.

Seeds:

1) Aryna Sabalenka 2) Elena Rybakina 3) Iga Swiatek 4) Coco Gauff 5) Jessica Pegula 6) Amanda Anisimova 7) Elina Svitolina 8) Mirra Andreeva

9) Victoria Mboko 10) Karolina Muchova 11) Belinda Bencic 12) Linda Noskova 13) Jasmine Paolini 14) Ekaterina Alexandrova 15) Marta Kostyuk 16) Naomi Osaka

17) Iva Jovic 18) Sorana Cirstea 19) Madison Keys 20) Liudmila Samsonova 21) Clara Tauson 22) Anna Kalinskaya 23) Elise Mertens 24) Leylah Fernandez

25) Diana Shnaider 26) Hailey Baptiste 27) Marie Bouzkova 28) Anastasia Potapova 29) Jelena Ostapenko 30) Ann Li 31) Cristina Bucsa 32) Xinyu Wang

Notable wild cards:

France: Leolia Jeanjean, Ksenia Efremova, Fiona Ferro, Clara Burel, Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, Alice Tubello

USTA: Akasha Urhobo

Tennis Australia: Emerson Jones

Who are the defending champions?

In comeback fashion, Gauff rallied past Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 on Philippe-Chatrier court to lift her second career Grand Slam trophy in 2 hours and 38 minutes. She became the first American in a decade to triumph in Paris, since Serena Williams won her third French Open title in 2015. Then 21 years old, Gauff was also youngest American to win the Roland Garros title since Williams' first French Open victory in 2002.

"This is one I really wanted, because I do think this was one of the tournaments that when I was younger that I felt I had the best shot of winning," Gauff said after the match.

In doubles, Italian duo Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani -- after winning the Internazionali BNL d'Italia a few weeks earlier together -- fended off then-unseeded Aleksandra Krunic and Anna Danilina 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 to win their first -- and only -- Grand Slam title as a pair. Both duos will be in this year's field together once again.

What are the ranking points and prize money at stake?

This year's tournament will have a prize pool of €61.723 million (USD $71.771 million), an overall 9.53% increase from a year ago. Both the women's and the men's singles and doubles draws will earn equal prize money for each round.

As with all Grand Slams, 2,000 rankings points will be available for both singles and doubles. Based on how far a player advances, below is the prize money in euros and rankings points earned for reaching that round:

Singles (Prize money | ranking points)

First Round: €87,000 (USD $100,990) | 10

Second Round: €130,000 ($151,000) | 70

Third Round: €187,000 ($217,000) | 130

Fourth Round: €285,000 ($330,800) | 240

Quarterfinals: €470,000 ($545,550) | 430

Semifinals: €750,000 ($870,500) | 780

Finalist: €1.4 million ($1.625 million) | 1300

Champion: €2.8 million ($3.25 million) | 2000

Qualifiers

Round 1: €24,000 ($27,850) | 2

Round 2: €33,000 ($38,300) | 20

Round 3: €48,000 ($55,700) | 30

Qualified: 40 ranking points

Doubles

First Round: €19,000 ($22,050) | 10

Second Round: €29,000 ($33,650) | 130

Third Round: €45,000 ($52,230) | 240

Quarterfinals: €82,000 ($95,200) | 430

Semifinals: €150,000 ($174,100) | 780

Finalist: €300,000 ($348,200) | 1300

Champion: €600,000 ($696,500) | 2000