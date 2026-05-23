Your ultimate fan guide to Roland Garros: Who’s hot, who’s hotter, who's lurking

The French Open is here, tennis fans, and with rankings drama, dangerous floaters and enough clay-court chaos to wreck even the safest bracket, we’re here to get you caught up before the first ball is struck.

PARIS -- We have some good news heading into this year’s French Open. Filling out an entire bracket without committing a single unforced error is entirely(ish) possible.

That is … if you can accurately forecast the following ahead of time:

1) Pick the top seed or seeds whose timing is visibly off, the one who you think will find themselves tangled in a mess of unforced errors by, say, Tuesday afternoon.

2) Pinpoint the qualifier you expect to grind through the opening rounds on the outer courts -- the one who will find a perfect, blistering rhythm that carries deep into the second week.

3) Predict which floaters lurking in the shadows of the draw are about to become every contender’s least favorite first-week assignment.

And so on.

Look, the odds are not exactly in your favor. A quick glance at the math shows that in this 128-player draw, there will be 127 matches played over the two weeks. Choosing the winner of each and every one correctly means defying odds somewhere in the astronomical neighborhood of 1 in 170 undecillion.

That is a 1 followed by roughly 36 zeros, making a flawless bracket less of an analytical exercise and more of a statistical impossibility.

But while we can't help you preserve a pristine draw without a single setback, we can help you navigate the chaos ahead. To get you fully ready for two weeks on the flying clay of Paris, here is your ultimate fan guide to Roland Garros:

The main contenders

One stat to know about each Top 5 player

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka: Looking for her first French Open crown, last year's finalist holds a 1,255-point lead at the top of the rankings.

No. 2 Elena Rybakina: The reigning Australian Open and Stuttgart champion has already won a tour-best 30 matches this season.

No. 3 Iga Swiatek: At 40-3, she has won 93% of her career matches at Roland Garros -- the highest winning percentage of any active player at this tournament.

No. 4 Coco Gauff: She looks to become just the third woman this century to successfully defend the Roland Garros title, joining Justine Henin, who won three straight from 2005-07, and Swiatek, who matched the feat from 2022-24.

No. 5 Jessica Pegula: The reigning Charleston champion on the green clay enters Paris with 28 match-wins this season, a total surpassed only by Rybakina and Mirra Andreeva.

Just for fun: Iga, Iga, Iga and Coco

Will the No. 1 ranking change hands?

The ultimate rankings prize is on the line over the next two weeks in Paris:

The current situation

Sabalenka enters Paris as the World No. 1 with 9,960 points, but Rybakina sits right behind her at 8,705 points.

Sabalenka’s latest reign: For the second time in her career, she enters Roland Garros as the No. 1-ranked player, marking her sixth Grand Slam carrying the top billing. She first rose to No. 1 on Sept. 11, 2023 and returned to the top spot on Oct. 21 of last year, holding the distinction ever since.

Rybakina’s path to the summit: Rybakina has a legit chance to overtake Sabalenka and become the 30th player in WTA history to capture the No. 1 ranking. Rybakina will need to reach the semifinals in order to have a chance at the top spot:

Here are the scenarios:

If Sabalenka reaches the Round of 16, then Rybakina would need to reach the final.

If Sabalenka reaches the semifinals, then Rybakina would need to win the title.

If Rybakina wins the title, she guarantees herself the top spot.

Who’s hot and who’s hotter

Who is primed to make a deep run over the next two weeks? Or perhaps the more revealing question is: From which country will the champion emerge?

The Ukrainian Sweep

Example 1: The Kostyuk effect

Leading up to Roland Garros, there have been nine clay-court events on the calendar, but only one player has managed to become a multiple-time champion. Twenty-three-year-old Marta Kostyuk backed up her title run in Rouen by capturing a memorable WTA 1000 crown in Madrid, outdueling Mirra Andreeva in a competitive final.

For the record, Kostyuk’s record is 11-0 this season on clay.

Champions Reel: How Marta Kostyuk won Madrid 2026

Example 2: The Svitolina factor

Down the road in Rome, Elina Svitolina put together her own record-breaking run to capture her 20th career singles title. By defeating Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff in consecutive matches, she became the oldest player ever to eliminate three top-five opponents at a single event.

Svitolina’s record in clay-court finals? A perfect 8–0.

Hot off a victory in Rome, Elina Svitolina arrives in Paris as a favourite for the title. #RolandGarroshttps://t.co/lEDKhlUZw3 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 23, 2026

Gaining traction just in time

The Andreeva trajectory

She’s 19 but a rookie no more. Andreeva has been making the rounds in Paris for half a decade. She knows the building better than some of the security staff.

"I do kind of feel like I already am familiar with some of the stuff," she said jokingly to reporters Saturday. "I already know the people here that are working.”

That comfort is bleeding into her match play, too. She’s trading in the self-flagellation for something more productive, telling the press, "I just felt the difference a little bit, and I don't really want to go to that negative thinking so much, because I just feel like it's so much harder to play."

With coach Conchita Martínez in her corner, Andreeva said, “She shares all that experience with me and helps me to go through some moments, some tough and some good moments as well through my career."

Oh and this small nugget: Andreeva is 15-3 on clay this season. She won Linz and reached the final in Madrid.

And because winning singles matches apparently wasn't enough to fill her schedule, she’s been moonlighting as a doubles force, too, teaming up with Diana Shnaider to reach the final in Madrid before taking the title in Rome.

The Strasbourg momentum

First: The winner Emma Navarro

For all the talk of peak form ahead of Roland Garros, nobody is walking into Paris with more momentum than newly minted Strasbourg champion Emma Navarro.

Citing health issues for a good part of the season, the 25-year-old American arrived in Strasbourg ranked No. 39 and with only five match-wins on the year.

She is leaving with five more after a 6–0, 5–7, 6–2 win in Saturday's final.

Next: The runner-up Victoria Mboko

Yes, her run stalled Saturday, but to be fair, this was nothing short of an inspiring run for someone who had played only three other clay events before Strasbourg.

Mboko is only 19 years old. Remember it was only a year ago she was outside the Top 300 in the rankings. And now she has climbed all the way to No. 9. Did we mention she is only 19?

Perhaps more than anything, though, Mboko has style.

The breakthrough classes of 2026

Three players will enter a Grand Slam draw with a number next to their name for the very first time:

No. 26 Hailey Baptiste: Making her 12th Grand Slam main-draw appearance with a dangerous baseline game that took center stage and then took out Aryna Sabalenka in Madrid.

No. 30 Ann Li: Entering her 17th Grand Slam main draw. Li held off Iga Swiatek in Madrid, although it was Swiatek who had to retire leading in the third set.

No. 31 Cristina Bucsa: Stepping into her 18th Grand Slam main draw. She won her first title earlier this year in Merida.

Ten players will make their Roland Garros debut this year:

Here’s a full breakdown of each, courtesy of the WTA's Alex Macpherson.

Eight wild cards were awarded for the women's main draw:

Clara Burel (FRA)

Ksenia Efremova (FRA)

Fiona Ferro (FRA)

Leolia Jeanjean (FRA)

Emerson Jones (AUS)

Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah (FRA)

Alice Tubello (FRA)

Akasha Urhobo (USA)

Fun fact: Only one player has won a Grand Slam title as a wild card. Can you guess who it was?