'Definitely top 3': Svitolina ranks Bondar classic in Paris as one of career's toughest

In the matchup's first-ever three set classic, World No. 7 Elina Svitolina fended off Anna Bondar to reach the second round at Roland Garros. Svitolina ended a two-match losing streak to Bondar in the 10-point match tiebreak.

World No. 7 Elina Svitolina can breathe a sigh of relief.

Roland Garros: Scores | Order of play | Draws

The latest chapter of a frequent -- and maybe unknown -- rivalry on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz was written Monday at Roland Garros. Svitolina survived an Anna Bondar upset bid in the first round in Paris with a 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 [10-3] victory in 2 hours and 26 minutes. Monday marked the fifth time they've met in the past 365 days, including four times at Grand Slams.

Svitolina now takes a 3-2 advantage in the head to head, and ends a three-match losing streak to the Hungarian. Her now 13-time streak of reaching the second round at Roland Garros remains.

"Definitely top three," Svitolina said to press on where this first-rounder ranks in her career among other first round matches. "I don't remember that kind of tough -- not only because I played against her, lost against her -- but also, I think it was pretty hot and was just difficult conditions, difficult opponent.

"I had to really bring that confidence from Rome to step up my game and keep fighting. In the end, I played some good tennis, second, third set, and I was really locked in."

Monday's match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen was also the series' first three-set classic, with all four previous meetings being completed in straight sets. The first-rounder entirely could be best represented by a pendulum, and down to the wire, Svitolina led 5-3 after a break with a guaranteed chance to serve for the match. Then, Bondar rallied by taking the next 12 of the 13 points for a 6-5 lead. Svitolina came in clutch, holding at love to force the tournament's first 10-point match tiebreak, which Svitolina won dominantly.

"When you are competing at your highest level, it's all about the small details," Svitolina, who will next face qualifier and Grand Slam main-draw debutant Kaitlin Quevedo, to wtatennis.com. "It's physical freshness, it's mental freshness, and, you know, just being strong and collected in these moments."

Making the case for the Svitolina-Bondar rivalry?

When thinking of rivalries on the WTA Tour, Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elena Rybakina or Coco Gauff vs. Iga Swiatek and other top 10 matchups might come to mind.

Of course, by ranking, Svitolina and Bondar's doesn't fit the bill -- World No. 7 Svitolina is 50 spots ahead of Anna Bondar in the PIF WTA Rankings -- so take the word rivalry a bit lightly. However, they've drawn each other first round at three of the last four Slams with an even head-to-head and Bondar has at times been Svitolina's bane of her existence, so the argument could be made. It was only fitting their best match in the series came nearly a year from the first at the same exact tournament.

The past meetings:

Bondar wins 6-3, 6-4 at 2026 Madrid second round

Bondar wins 6-2, 6-4 at 2025 US Open first round

Svitolina wins 6-3, 6-1 at 2025 Wimbledon first round

Svitolina wins 7-6 (4), 7-5 at 2025 Roland Garros second round

"It's just the luck of the draw," Svitolina said to wtatennis.com. "In a way, I think it's tough draws for both of us, because we've played her five times now, and beating 3-2 had to happen. I think kind of all the matches have been very close, and tough sets, in a way. It's just happening like that."

How the match played out?

Following the trend? Historically, with all matches in this series just going two sets, winning the first set has seemed crucial, and Bondar won it for the third straight time despite the match ultimately going to a decider.

The first set's difference came in the eighth game as Bondar lead 4-3 following a hold. Bondar set herself up with a break point chance after a scorching backhand down the line, arguably her most lethal weapon Monday. Though Svitolina saved that break point after Bondar mis-disguised a drop shot, Bondar got the break, her second of four, and served for the set.

"I don't know, we should ask her, probably," Svitolina laughed to wtatennis.com on what makes Bondar effective.

Svitolina saves five break points: Initially, the second set was right on track for Svitolina, who notched an early break for a 3-1 lead -- her second of five total in the match. Then, Svitolina found herself down 0-40 as Bondar had a prime opportunity to spin the second set back on serve. Svitolina saved all three of those break points as well as two more in a pair of deuces to hold with an emphatic forehand winner on the half volley, one of 38 winners on the day to Bondar's 30.

That momentum rode through the rest of the second set as the Ukrainian broke Bondar with another forehand winner before closing the set on serve highlighted with a cross-court backhand winner.

Uncharted territory: Bondar and Svitolina never reached a third set in their head to head. Entering, Svitolina had a 9-1 record in three set matches this year, with the lone defeat to Karolina Muchova in Stuttgart's semifinals, while Bondar was 13-3 after taking the opening set this year, but entered 4-4 in matches that went to a decider.

After Bondar held to open the set, the game of the match ensued. You could sense it was a must-hold game for Svitolina, and following seven deuces, three additional break points saved and more than 13 minutes later, she did just that. The penultimate point was pivotal as Svitolina's first serve was called out by the line umpire -- Roland Garros does not use electronic line calling -- but after the chair umpire inspected the mark, he awarded Svitolina an ace and she finished the game.

The match was heading down to the wire at three games apiece. The pendulum now shifted in Svitolina's favor, the Svitolina broke Bondar at love with a half-volley backhand. Following an easy hold, she now solidified her prime position to finish the match with a 5-3 lead and a guaranteed chance to serve for the match.

Then, Bondar played the best tennis she had played all day, winning 12 of the next 13 points, not only getting the break back, but recapturing the lead at 6-5. The pressure was on Svitolina, who lived up to the task as she held at love, and the match headed to a 10-point match tiebreak. That's when Svitolina dominated, taking the life out of Bondar, and created seven match points -- she needed just two to reach the second round.

"I have to find also the ways where when I push myself to 100% that I also have the rest and the balance of the scheduling and just have myself a good rest before going into the hell again," Svitolina said to press smiling.