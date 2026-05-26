Sabalenka checks off Bouzas Maneiro test in Roland Garros opener

No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka delivered a complete and authoritative performance to open her Roland Garros campaign, defeating Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-2 in 1 hour and 15 minutes.

On Monday, Iga Swiatek claimed her 26th consecutive victory in a Grand Slam first round. Sabalenka isn't far behind -- her win on Tuesday was her 22nd in a row. Her last loss at this stage of a major came against Carla Suárez Navarro at the 2020 Australian Open; indeed, the last time she lost a set in the first round of a Slam was four years ago, to Chloe Paquet at Roland Garros 2022. That tournament, where Sabalenka made the third round, also marked the last time that she exited a major before the semifinal stage.

Not that Sabalenka is taking anything for granted.

"I'd say that the first matches are always the trickiest ones," she said afterwards. "Because you're trying to see where you're at and trying to get used to conditions and fight the nerves and everything. I'd say that for me always not easy, the first rounds. And then, as more I play, as further I get in the tournament, as more comfortable I get, my level becomes better. So I'd say that the first one is the toughest one. And then depends. You know, I feel like there is no easy matches anymore, but let's say emotions-wise, the first one is always the tricky one."

The World No. 1's clay-court swing has seen her form dip slightly from the heights of March, when she became the fifth woman in the Open Era to successfully complete the Sunshine Double. She missed six match points in a Madrid quarterfinal loss to Hailey Baptiste, then was edged by Sorana Cirstea in the Rome third round. No. 50-ranked Bouzas Maneiro, who has experience of taking down Top 10 names in Grand Slam first rounds -- she defeated defending champion Marketa Vondrousova at Wimbledon 2024 and Emma Navarro at Roland Garros 12 months ago -- was a potential banana skin.

However, Sabalenka passed every test that the match threw at her with flying colors. She stamped her authority on both sets by quickly jumping out to hefty leads -- 4-0 in the first and 5-0 in the second. During these passages of play, every facet of her game was in perfect working order. Winner after winner flowed from her backhand, and she threw in several beautifully constructed points involving lobs, drop shots and net play to boot.

"That's the most enjoyable part of the game right now," Sabalenka said in her on-court interview. "That I'm able to come to the net, play points there, and it's so much fun. I'm so proud I was able to improve that part of the game and to bring it on court."

Bouzas Maneiro battled hard to cling on to both sets. A wayward smash from Sabalenka opened the door in the first, and the Spaniard raised her level to win four of the next five games to get back on serve. In the second, the 23-year-old found her two finest winners of the day -- a brilliantly angled backhand volley and a bold backhand down the line -- to prevent Sabalenka from serving the match out.

Both times, Sabalenka elevated her game even further to halt any thoughts of a comeback. She did so by simplifying her tactics down to raw power: at 5-4 in the first, she unleashed two clean return winners and another off the forehand. At 5-2 in the second, another three breathtaking returns followed. Bouzas Maneiro was unable to keep up, double faulting to lose both the opening set and the match.

Sabalenka will next face home hope Elsa Jacquemot for the first time. The 67th-ranked Frenchwoman advanced to the second round of a fifth consecutive major with a 6-4, 6-3 defeat of qualifier Linda Fruhvirtova.