Starodubtseva says her boyfriend will propose if she cracks Top 50

After her stunning upset of Elena Rybakina at Roland Garros on Wednesday, Yuliia Starodubtseva said her boyfriend, Pearse Dolan -- who also happens to be her coach -- will propose if she breaks into the Top 50. At No. 55, she's inching closer and closer to that breakthrough mark.

Yuliia Starodubtseva picked up the biggest win of her career at Roland Garros on Wednesday, coming from behind to stun second-seeded Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

And the biggest moment of her life might not be far behind.

During her press conference after the breakthrough victory, the Ukrainian told reporters that her boyfriend, Pearse Dolan -- who also happens to be her coach -- has promised the 26-year-old that if she cracks the Top 50 of the PIF WTA Rankings, he'll propose.

The Ukrainian, currently at No. 55 in the world, is inching closer to that mark, and she might get there with one more win in Paris.

"He's getting scared now," Starodubtseva said with a laugh.

Starodubtseva is certainly hopeful that that day will come soon, but she's playing it cool in the meantime. And though their relationship is inextricably linked to tennis -- in addition to their player-coach relationship, they met as tennis players at Old Dominion University -- she's happy for the big moment to come off the court.

"I don't pressure him at all," Starodubtseva added, again with a smile. "I let him think on his own, whatever he wants to do. Just not on court, please."

Starodubtseva reached her career-high ranking of No. 53 back in April after reaching the final in Charleston, her first career WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz final. (She lost that match to Jessica Pegula in straight sets.)

And in reaching the third round at Roland Garros, she's matched her previous career-best result at a major, after also reaching the third round in Paris last year.

On paper, Starodubtseva will be the heavy favorite in her third-round match against World No. 148 Xiyu Wang. Xiyu, a qualifier, advanced after Hailey Baptiste retired in the first set of their second-round match.

This will be their first career meeting.