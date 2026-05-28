Who did it better? Sabalenka, Djokovic dance to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'

Aryna Sabalenka, into the third round at Roland Garros after beating Elsa Jacquemot, danced to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' after Novak Djokovic set the trend the day prior.

Novak Djokovic, into the third round at Roland Garros, was feeling spicy on Wednesday, and did his best Michael Jackson impersonation, complete with a moonwalk and the opening dance of the iconic 1982 song Thriller.

Not to be outdone, his good pal Aryna Sabalenka followed suit on Thursday, doing her own interpretation of the zombie choreography.

"What's next, Novak?" she said tauntingly at the end of the video.

After the World No. 1's 7-5, 6-2 win over France's Elsa Jacquemot, she talked how much she enjoyed the impromptu dance-off with the 24-time Grand Slam champion, who she's grown close to over the years.

"I love that I'm the second one, so he has to come up with something," Sabalenka told reporters. "I just have to follow it and do it a little bit better."

The top seed added that Thriller is definitely one of her favorite Michael Jackson songs, in part because it's featured in the 2004 romantic comedy 13 Going on 30.

"That was my favorite movie with my mom when I was like, 14, 15, and they were dancing this dance," she said. "It was so cool."

Sabalenka has had plenty of reasons to dance through two rounds in Paris. Following her worst result of the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season, in Rome, Sabalenka has taken her first four sets, and the draw as opened up slightly with the early exits of Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula.

The match against Jacquemot was tight early on, 5-all in the first set, before Sabalenka took firm control and took eight of the final nine games for the win.

Sabalenka, in a quest for her fifth career major and first French Open title, has now advanced into the third round at 20 consecutive Grand Slams.

Sabalenka will play Daria Kasatkina for a spot in the fourth round on Saturday.