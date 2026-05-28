Gauff passes tricky Sherif test, advances to third round at Roland Garros

Coco Gauff had her hands full against Egypt's Mayar Sherif on Thursday, but gutted through a tough first set and took control late in the second for the 6-3, 6-2 win. The defending champion is now into the third round at Roland Garros.

Coco Gauff passed a stiff test from Egypt's Mayar Sherif on Thursday to advance to the third round at Roland Garros.

It was an impressive performance from Gauff, who had to contend with Sherif's constant high balls and ability to extend rallies, and the 6-3, 6-2 scoreline wasn't indicative of how close the match was.

After Gauff jumped out to a 3-0 lead on Court Suzanne Lenglen in the opener, of which there were five deuces in the first two games, Sherif held to get on the board, and then broke for 3-2.

In the next game, which lasted more than 14 minutes and required seven deuces -- and featured a scary moment when a fan briefly passed out due to the extreme heat -- the World No. 4 finally got the break, on her fifth such opportunity of the game, with a gorgeous backhand pass on the run.

After trading breaks, Gauff -- who was cheered on by close friend Eva Lys, watching from her player's box -- closed out the set at love with an ace, putting a bow on a set that lasted 1 hour and 4 minutes.

Gauff continued her strong play at the start of the second set, breaking for the early advantage. Sherif followed suit on Gauff's serve, and they traded breaks again to make it 2-2.

Gauff got the all-important break in the fifth game, after Sherif won two points down 40-0, and Gauff won the final three games with ease to take the match.

She clinched it with a backhand winner at love.

Gauff had two double faults in her opening game, but only one the rest of the match, and won 69 percent of her first serves, compared to Sherif's 35 percent.

Though Sherif, who came into the tournament ranked No. 129, made 84 percent of her first serves, she only won 35 percent of those points.

Gauff's defense was stellar, converting seven of her 16 break points, and she was aggressive, hitting 23 winners to an even 23 unforced errors. Sherif was 4 for 9 on break-point opportunities, and committed 32 unforced errors to 18 winners.

Sherif stayed competitive by rushing to the net successfully, winning 15 of 21 points when she came in.

Gauff will play either Katie Boulter or 28th seed Anastasia Potapova in the third round.

Earlier in the day, sixth-seeded Amanda Anisimova advanced to the third round after Austrian Julia Grabher retired after losing the first set 6-0.

Anisimova, who beat Rebecca Sramkova in her opening match and is playing her first tournament of the Clay-Court Swing, will play Diane Parry in the third round.